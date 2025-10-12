Indiana Pacers rookie Johnny Furphy sent the internet into a frenzy with a jaw-dropping poster dunk, and even star guard Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t help but lose it on social media. The clip, an angle that makes the slam look otherworldly, quickly became the highlight of the preseason and dominated timelines.

This angle of Johnny Furphy's POSTER over Malevy Leons is INSANE 😱pic.twitter.com/QK7Z3eUVKC https://t.co/RLJBmJ0d86 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Furphy finished a fast break by soaring over Oklahoma City's Malevy Leons and throwing down a chest-pounding dunk that left the crowd and his bench in hysterics. Teammates jumped out of their seats, and broadcasters called it a ‘Punch!'

Both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, who were watching the game from the sidelines, stood up in utter shock. Siakam had his eyes wide open and looked away from the court in disbelief, while Haliburton just laughed it off.

This isn't even the first time the Pacers have been hyped for a Furphy poster. The last time he got a poster in the Summer League, his teammates were hyping him up.

“Johnny MF Furphy sheeeeeesh.” Haliburton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

But this time around, Haliburton got to see it in person, which made it even more special.

The dunk didn’t tell the whole story of Furphy’s night. He played limited minutes in the preseason contest and left later with an ankle issue, adding to the Pacers' preseason injury issues, but it reinforced why coaches rave about his athletic upside.

Furphy has flashed before; this poster just made the flashes impossible to ignore. Scouts and social-media sleuths quickly noted his timing, hang time, and fearlessness attacking the rim against a bigger defender.

For the Pacers, the moment provided a jolt of excitement amid the grind of camp and preseason. Haliburton’s reaction was more than a meme; it signaled internal buy-in from a veteran who knows moments like this can spark confidence in a young player. If Furphy can stay healthy and translate that athleticism into consistent play, he could turn highlight-reel moments into real rotation minutes.

For now, Johnny Furphy owns the internet, and Tyrese Haliburton and a host of NBA watchers have already signed off with a “sheeeeeesh.”