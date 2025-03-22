The Indiana Pacers are set to go head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. However, is Tyrese Haliburton playing?
Haliburton has been dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, there is uncertainty in reference to Haliburton's status for Saturday night's affair.
Here is everything we know about Tyrese Haliburton's injury status for the Nets-Pacers game.
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Nets
Haliburton is listed as questionable due to lower back soreness on the NBA injury report.
The Pacers are hoping to finish the season as the highest seed possible in the Eastern Conference. Indiana currently holds a 40-29 record in the Eastern Conference standings, good for fourth place. They are three games behind the third place New York Knicks.
It goes without saying, but the Pacers will need Tyrese Haliburton on the floor in the postseason in order to make any kind of competitive run. Haliburton is one of the better guards in the NBA when he is playing up to his full potential. He is averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game heading into Saturday's contest.
As for the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.
Pacers' injury report
The Pacers have a total of five players listed on Saturday's injury report.
- Tyrese Haliburton (lower back soreness): Questionable
- Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tendon tear): Out
- Quenton Jackson (G League two-way): Probable
- Enrique Freeman (G League two-way): Probable
- RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Probable
Nets' injury report
The Nets have eight players listed on the injury report for the game.
- De'Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear): Out
- D'Angelo Russell (right ankle soreness): Out
- Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain): Out
- Ziaire Williams (right hamstring tightness): Out
- Dariq Whitehead (G League on assignment): Out
- Reese Beekman (G League two-way): Out
- Tyson Etienne (G League two-way): Out
- Tosan Evbuomwan ( G League two-way): Out