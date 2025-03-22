The Indiana Pacers are set to go head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. However, is Tyrese Haliburton playing?

Haliburton has been dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, there is uncertainty in reference to Haliburton's status for Saturday night's affair.

Here is everything we know about Tyrese Haliburton's injury status for the Nets-Pacers game.

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Nets

Haliburton is listed as questionable due to lower back soreness on the NBA injury report.

The Pacers are hoping to finish the season as the highest seed possible in the Eastern Conference. Indiana currently holds a 40-29 record in the Eastern Conference standings, good for fourth place. They are three games behind the third place New York Knicks.

It goes without saying, but the Pacers will need Tyrese Haliburton on the floor in the postseason in order to make any kind of competitive run. Haliburton is one of the better guards in the NBA when he is playing up to his full potential. He is averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game heading into Saturday's contest.

As for the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.

Pacers' injury report

The Pacers have a total of five players listed on Saturday's injury report.

Tyrese Haliburton (lower back soreness): Questionable

Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tendon tear): Out

Quenton Jackson (G League two-way): Probable

Enrique Freeman (G League two-way): Probable

RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Probable

Nets' injury report

The Nets have eight players listed on the injury report for the game.