James Harden showed out in the Los Angeles Clippers' 101-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

In 43 minutes of action, Harden finished with a stat line of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

This ended up creating a feat for the Clippers star guard. He recorded his 80th career triple-double and sixth as a member of the LA Clippers, per team reporter Tomer Azarly.

What's next for James Harden, Clippers

It was an important win for James Harden and the Clippers to get against the Kings, knowing the stakes they have in an intense playoff race.

The game featured a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, but Los Angeles had more momentum with better team shooting and defense. Despite Sacramento's efforts in the fourth quarter, the visitors stopped the hosts in their tracks to get the crucial victory.

Aside from Harden, our other players scored in double-digits for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led the team in scoring with 28 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 10-of-21 overall, including 2-of-3 from downtown. Ivica Zubac followed suit with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell put up 16 points, while Derrick Jones Jr. provided 11 points.

Los Angeles improved to a 49-32 record, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They need one more win or a loss from the teams below them to clinch an automatic playoff spot.

Following Friday's win over the Kings, the Clippers will prepare for their season finale, being on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. This matchup may determine which team they will meet in the first round or Play-In Tournament, depending on how other results outside of their control turn out.