The Los Angeles Clippers got back in the win column on Wednesday night with a win over the Detroit Pistons thanks to James Harden's 50-point eruption. Unfortunately, some of the league is also still reeling from the devastating injury afflicted on Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

During Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Irving was helped off the Mavs' court in the first quarter with a knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn ACL.

James Harden's emotional tribute to Kyrie Irving after ACL tear

Kyrie Irving's injury initially looked like a hyperextension of his left knee, but the Mavericks guard immediately called for trainers once he landed and was unable to put any pressure on the leg in the minutes after the injury. He stayed in the game, making two free throws before checking out and heading back to the locker room.

Despite many hoping that Irving suffered a hyperextension of his left knee, MRI results confirmed the torn ACL the following day, effectively ending his season and putting a good chunk of his 2025-26 season in jeopardy as well.

Fresh off his 50-point scoring performance in front of 44th President Barack Obama, Clippers star James Harden spoke about the devastation of having to see his former teammate's season be cut short due to the ACL tear.

“I haven’t [reached out] yet, I haven't, but I will reach out,” Harden told ClutchPoints. “It happened yesterday or two days so, so I'm going to reach out to him.”

Over the first month since the Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Irving played a league-leading 39.3 minutes per game. Despite that, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd shut down rumors that the increased workload is the reason Irving got injured.

“We're talking about one play,” Kidd said. “Not many before that. It's a freak accident, that's how it should be reported. We're reporting on conspiracy theories. We want our stars to play. This isn't supposed to be a rest league.”

Harden praised Irving for the year he'd been having, especially as the leader since the Luka Doncic trade.

“You know what, he’s been having a hell of a year,” the Clippers' star continued to ClutchPoints. “He had an opportunity. Obviously, he leads the Mavericks and just to see something like that, which it didn't look crazy at all. It just looked a hyper extension. But he’s tough. He's one of the most tough minded people I’ve ever come across and been close to. I'll reach out to him and send him my prayers, but I know he'll come back stronger than ever.”

In 50 appearances for Dallas this season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three.

Without Irving, the Mavericks are expected to shut down Anthony Davis in the coming days and could potentially miss the play-n tournament.

In 59 appearances with the Clippers, James Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Clippers.