The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to tread water in an ever-competitive Western Conference, and the task will be infinitely more difficult without Norman Powell.

After suffering a right hamstring strain during the Clippers' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Norman Powell will be out at least 10 days before he is re-evaluated.

Clippers' Norman Powell to be re-evaluated in 10 days

Powell played nine minutes in the opening quarter of Clippers-Lakers on Sunday night, finishing with four points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in his first game back since the All-Star break.

The Clippers guard had been dealing with left patellar tendinopathy since before the All-Star break, forcing him to miss the first four games as the team worked with him on different rehab and treatments. Powell checked out of the Clippers' game against the Lakers after playing his usual stint, but was unable to return due to what the team called right hamstring soreness.

In the days after, Powell's injury designation was switched to a right hamstring strain with a belief that the injury would hold him out for a period of time.

Powell will be held out for at least 10 days before being re-evaluated but there's no guarantee that the Clippers guard will be ready to return around that time frame. His re-evaluation date is set for for March 15th, when the Clippers return home from a three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks.

In his 10th season in the NBA, Norman Powell is having a career season averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three in 33 minutes per game.

Powell has scored 20+ points in 35 of his 46 games played, and the Clippers have lost seven of their last eight games when Powell doesn't play.