The Los Angeles Clippers made a few notable additions this past offseason, bolstering a lineup that went toe-to-toe with a Denver Nuggets squad that presented the biggest challenge to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Among those additions they made is Chris Paul, with the Clippers bringing back the future Hall of Famer for what could be his final season in the NBA.

Make no mistake about it, however, Paul can still play even though he's already a fossil in NBA standards. The Clippers didn't just bring him for sentimental value; he genuinely will be one of the best backup point guards in the league even at age 40. And the crowd at Frontwave Arena for their Thursday night preseason contest against the Guangzhou Loong Lions could not be happier to see Paul, the team's best player during the Lob City era (2011 to 2017), don a Clippers uniform yet again.

Chris Paul gets an ovation from the Clippers crowd 👏🏽 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Q8n8tUYzWi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025

Paul will always be beloved among a good subset of Clippers fans, as his arrival helped bring a respectability to a franchise that was treated as a laughingstock for most of its existence, which was understandable, considering how they were operating like one.

It certainly is fitting that Paul could be ending his Hall of Fame career with the Clippers, considering how some of his most iconic moments in the NBA came with the franchise.

Paul, of course, is still gunning for his first NBA championship, and so are the Clippers. A lot will have to go right for LA for them to break through and win a title, especially when they're still dealing with some off-court issues involving Kawhi Leonard and team governor Steve Ballmer.

But Paul's confidence in the Clippers' chances of winning a title is telling, since he joined them for his potential swan song. Him appearing in his first preseason game is just the first step of many more to come between now and June for this title-hopeful team.

Article Continues Below

Chris Paul joins revamped Clippers team

As mentioned earlier, Paul was just one of many veterans the Clippers added in what's shaping up to be their best opportunity to win in the Kawhi Leonard era since their 2020 choke job.

Joining Paul as new additions for the team are Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, and they have so much depth across multiple positions that they can afford to give Leonard the rest days he needs to stay healthy.

Father Time, however, is undefeated, and this Clippers squad is old as dirt — can they stay healthy when it matters the most?