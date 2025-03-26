The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. James Harden is questionable on the team's injury report due to right foot soreness.

Here's everything we know about Harden's injury and playing status vs. the Knicks.

James Harden injury status vs. Knicks

Harden popped up on Los Angeles' injury report following Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played 35 minutes during the defeat, posting 17 points on 4-of-14 shooting with five rebounds, eight assists and six turnovers.

A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates he's experiencing discomfort in his foot but will have a chance to play vs. the Knicks.

Harden has been among the NBA's most dependable stars this season, appearing in 68 of 71 games for the Clippers. The 35-year-old point guard has averaged 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists on 39.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.5 percent from three.

The Clippers are among the NBA's hottest teams, winning eight of their last 10 games. Tyronn Lue's squad is battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Following the recent hot streak, Los Angeles sits in seventh place in the standings, a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for sixth.

Meanwhile, the Knicks hold a three-game lead on the Indiana Pacers for the Eastern Conference's third seed. New York has posted a 5-4 record over its last nine games with Jalen Brunson sidelined by an ankle sprain.

So, regarding whether James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the Clippers will need to protect the veteran floor general from further injury with the playoffs approaching. However, they need every win they can get if they hope to secure a top-six spot in the West playoff picture.

Clippers injury report

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Cam Christie: Out – G League – On Assignment

Trentyn Flowers: Out – G League – Two-Way

James Harden: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Foot; Soreness

Seth Lundy: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jordan Miller: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hamstring; Tendinopathy

