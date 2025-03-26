ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clippers are playing well, while the Knicks have been inconsistent recently, heading into this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Clippers are a talented team. They have won five of their last six games and have a 40-31 record. Norman Powell and James Harden are the two best players on this team, and Kawhi Leonard has also been solid on this Clippers roster. With this win, the Clippers can continue their hot streak and get a big win to keep climbing the standings in the Western Conference and prove themselves.

The Knicks are 44-26 and have gone 2-3 in their last five games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go and are key to its success, but it gets more complicated with Brunson out. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the East, and this is an excellent opportunity for them to prove themselves against the Clippers and show how well they are playing out west. This would be a big win to improve their playoff standing.

Here are the Clippers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Knicks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

New York Knicks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: MSG Networks

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers' defense has been one of the best in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108.5 points per game; seventh in field goal defense, 45.9%; and ninth in three-point defense, 35.1%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Ivica Zubac leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game, which is good for fourth place in the NBA. Zubac also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. This perimeter defense has been better than their defense down low. Seven players are averaging at least one steal, and Kris Dunn leads the entire team by 1.8 per game.

I think the Clippers' defense can slow down a great Knicks offense. This is the X-factor in this game, and the Clippers should have an advantage on this side of the court.

The Knicks' defense has been solid at best, but they have been inconsistent for most of the season. They are 13th in points allowed, at 112.2 points per game; 22nd in field goal percentage, at 47.1% from the field; and 28th in three-point percentage defense, at 37.4% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds with 12.9 per game, while OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.9 per game. The Knicks also have a solid perimeter defense, and six players average at least one steal. Anunoby is also tied for the lead in steals with Josh Hart, averaging 1.5 steals per game.

This defense has struggled with inconsistency as a unit, and even despite those struggles, they face an almost equally inconsistent offense for the Clippers. The Clippers might have some success, which is why this matchup is huge in determining who wins.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have had a bumpy road this season on offense and have been inconsistent. They are 21st in scoring at 111.8 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 47.6%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.4%.

Seven Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Powell has emerged as the best scorer on the team, averaging 22.7 points per game. However, the best all-around player on this offense is Harden. He averages 22.5 points per game and is the engine behind this offense, leading the team with 8.7 assists.

The Clippers also have depth on this offense because Leonard is still playing well, and Ivica Zubac has been a beast down low for Los Angeles. The Clippers should find ways to take advantage of this Knicks defense.

The Knicks' offense has been one of the best in the NBA, dramatically improving from last season. They are ninth in scoring at 116.4 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 48.6%, and ninth in three-point shooting at 36.8% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, but with him out. Towns leads the team in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense down low. Hart is the best passer with Brunson out, averaging 5.7 assists per game.

The Knicks should succeed on offense in this game against the Clippers, scoring enough and finding enough offense. This will be a massive matchup that decides the game.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are playing better than the Knicks right now. I trust the Clippers to win and cover at Madison Square Garden and keep their hot streak alive in this game.

Final Clippers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -2 (-110)