LOS ANGELES – Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers only had the No. 55 pick in the second round. However, on draft night the Lakers managed to trade up in the draft, acquiring the No. 36 overall pick. The Lakers used that pick to select Adou Thiero from Arkansas, and as he prepares for his rookie season in the NBA, there is one particular skill he feels he can help the team with right away in defense.

“I see myself as somebody who can do that. Just being able to go in and give the team another push on the defensive side if needed,” Thiero said during Media Day. “Just being a physical defender and doing what I can on that defensive side, showing my motor.”

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they will have to wait a bit to see Adou Thiero’s rookie debut this season. Thiero is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered back while he was still in college. During a media availability session on Tuesday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick remarked that Thiero had surgery on the knee and is beginning his ramp-up process, as per Edwin Garcia of Silver Screen and Roll.

Thiero spent his junior year at Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft. He originally committed to Kentucky and played two seasons for the Wildcats. But following John Calipari’s departure and subsequent hiring as Razorbacks head coach, Thiero entered the transfer portal and followed Calipari to Arkansas.

During his lone season with the Razorbacks, Thiero appeared in 27 games, including 26 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field, 25.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While an exact timetable for Thiero’s return to the court is uncertain, he welcomed the possibility of playing in the G League with South Bay in order get development reps in.

“Yes, of course. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be in this position,” Thiero said. “So whatever they ask of me, I’ll be ready to compete.”