Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James will not start in the All-Star Game for the first time in 22 years, a move that drew comparisons to 2003, when Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan wasn't voted a starter. The major difference between the two is Jordan's retirement announcement ahead of the 2002-03 season, whereas James' future is uncertain. Still, can NBA fans expect to see LeBron at this year's showcase as a reserve?

James danced around the answer to that question during his media availability, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“If I'm there, I'll be there in attendance if I'm not, I know I'll be able to take full advantage of it,” James said. “I know exactly what I'll be doing, so I'm good either way.”

When a reporter asked James for a response to not hearing his name called during the Western Conference All-Star starters announcement, LeBron replied, “No, not at all.”

While James was not active in last year's All-Star Game, he was named a starter before attending the star-studded event in San Francisco.

Insider compares LeBron James' snub to Michael Jordan

Lakers veteran LeBron James reached 51,000 career points recently, as he continues to play at a high level amid his unprecedented 23rd season. The only time he didn't make the All-Star game was when he was in his rookie campaign, and the campaign before that was Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan's final season. James was not named a starter in this year's All-Star Game for the first time since making his All-Star debut in 2005.

Jordan, in his last NBA season, wasn't announced as a starter for the Eastern Conference in his last All-Star game, which could be the case for James, as Marc Spears pointed out, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Michael Jordan went through the same thing in 2003,” he said. “The difference is Michael Jordan said he was retiring.”

The All-Star Game's reserves will be announced later this week.