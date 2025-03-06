Topps wasted no time commemorating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ historic 50,000-point milestone with an exclusive trading card. While James delivered the buckets, one lucky fan will claim the prize—a one-of-a-kind card featuring his autograph and a piece of his game-worn arm sleeve from the record-setting night.

The trading card manufacturing company announced Wednesday that it secured the shooting sleeve worn by James as he reached his 50,000th career point against the New Orleans Pelicans. The company embedded the sleeve into a one-of-one autographed trading card, making it a rare collectible.

LeBron also wrote “50K Points” beneath his signature. The 40-year-old hit the milestone early in the Lakers' showdown with the Pelicans when new teammate Luka Doncic found him open beyond the arc.

Doncic’s addition in last month’s league changing trade with the Dallas Mavericks has revitalized both James and the Lakers. With a seven-game winning streak and 17 victories in their past 20 contests, they are emerging as serious championship threats.

Los Angeles cruised to a 136-115 win, extending their streak to seven games. James started the night just one point shy of 50,000, making it a sure thing he’d reach the milestone. The anticipation drew a star-studded crowd to Crypto.com Arena, with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Floyd Mayweather in attendance.

LeBron James showing no signs of slowing down

The Lakers superstar is already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in both regular season and playoff history. In his record-tying 22nd season, he shows no signs of slowing down, further distancing himself from past greats. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played 20 seasons, trails far behind with 44,149 combined points.

LeBron James shares the record for most seasons played in NBA history with Vince Carter. However, while most players who extended their careers into their late 30s saw their performance diminish significantly, James continues to defy expectations, showing no signs of slowing down even in his 40s.

James didn't just hit the milestone—he dominated. He racked up 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal, shooting an efficient 10-of-18 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in the Lakers' 136-115 win.

Earlier Tuesday, James was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month after an impressive February, where he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Logging over 35 minutes per contest, he led the Lakers to a 9-2 record, propelling them into second place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers now hold the second spot in the Western Conference at 39-21. James and Luka Dončić have quickly built strong chemistry following the blockbuster trade that brought Dončić to the Lakers.

If the Los Angeles Lakers maintain this level of play, LeBron’s 50,000th point could be just one highlight in a season that ends with a championship celebration.