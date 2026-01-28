Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is left in absolute shock by the apparent Pro Football Hall of Fame snub of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player voiced his feelings about the Belichick news with a blunt reaction on social media.

“Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!” the 41-year-old James wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Belichick is still very likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, but not as a first-ballot member, something that he was virtually thought of as a no-brainer before. He is arguably the greatest coach in the history of football, and he's got a cabinet full of trophies to prove that.

One can also just look at his hands, as he won a total of six Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots. Overall, he has eight Super Bowl titles, including the two he won with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator.

Yet, somehow, none of those accomplishments seemingly helped him become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

James, who is in the twilight of his NBA career, is still playing at a high level for the Lakers, and hearing that Belichick was snubbed surely hit him hard. Like Belichick, James has put together an elite resume. As late as Monday, both names were seen as first-ballot Hall of Famers in their respective sports, but in a wild twist, the same notion has fallen surprisingly apart.