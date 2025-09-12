Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently attending the “Sour Show,” which is a basketball-themed event in Hong Kong, China. On Friday, James was up on stage during an event, in which a fan stormed the stage in an attempt to meet him. You'll have to see his hilarious reaction that will surely turn into a meme.

While a fan ran up onto the stage, the 40-year-old forward simply stood in place and didn't move at all. The fan was eventually escorted away, which led to Lebron James shaking his head nonchalantly.

LeBron was unfazed by a fan running on stage to try and meet him 🤣🔥 (via sourshowerr/IG) pic.twitter.com/CEAp9ZYqpI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The event seemingly continued afterward without any hiccups. The “Sour Show” is a basketball-themed documentary series that focuses on the lives of players and other individuals in the basketball world. LeBron James is apparently the next subject for the popular show based in China.

Sports fans hopped on social media to share their reactions to the Lakers star's unfazed demeanor by the storming fan. Some make jokes, while others point out that LeBron James is probably used to people approaching him like the fan in the video.

“He did nothing, what a LEGEND lol,” said one fan.

Another individual explained, “It's been 2 decades of him being the face of the NBA. Bro has seen and experienced everything by now.”

“As usual, Bron standing around while everyone else plays defense,” joked another user.

This fan mocked, “ESPN: ‘How will this affect his legacy?'”

“Nonchalant king,” said another fan.

LeBron James is set to begin his 23rd season in the NBA. He's maintained playing at a high level throughout his entire career, and that shouldn't change in the 2025-26 campaign. He played a large role in helping the Lakers reach the playoffs last season after averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while owning a 52.3% field goal percentage and shooting 37.5% from beyond the three-point line.