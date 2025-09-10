It looks as though LeBron James did not write an op-ed piece for Chinese state media.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, sources said that James didn't submit an op-ed to the People’s Daily.

Instead, accurate quotes attributed to James were made while conducting group interviews with reporters. All this while he was on a recent promotional tour in China.

“Basketball is not only a sport — it is a bridge that connects us,” James said, as printed by People’s Daily.

Also, James referred to a female Chinese basketball player, Niu Ziwei. According to the report, he met her in 2012 and again on this current tour. Additionally, James made comments about using basketball as a bridge between the United States and China.

“I felt truly honored, and also more aware of my responsibility to help promote sports exchanges,” James said, according to People’s Daily.

“I have three children of my own and I know how basketball can inspire generation after generation to chase their dreams. Seeing so many young people in China who love basketball, I hope I can also contribute to the development of the game here.”

The history of the relationship between LeBron James and China

The NBA is making its first preseason appearance in China since 2019. That year, then Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out his support for human rights protesters in Hong Kong.

Article Continues Below

A controversy ensued, leading to Morey deleting the tweet. At the time, James openly criticized Morey by calling him “misinformed” as the Lakers were set to play the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game in China.

As a result, China banned the broadcast of NBA games for a year. In 2022, NBA games were broadcasted again in China.

During this time, James was criticized for failing to speak up on issues of human rights abuses in China.

“The basketball atmosphere in China has always amazed me,” James said, as published by People’s Daily. “Each time I come here, my family and I receive such a warm welcome. The kindness and enthusiasm of my Chinese friends leave me deeply touched.”

“What I can do in return is to give my all in every single game, as my way of saying thank you.”

Recently, Steph Curry received a hero's welcome during his tour in China.

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns are set to play two preseason games in China on Oct.10 and Oct.12.