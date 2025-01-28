The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some elite basketball as of late, currently 2-0 on their current Grammy road trip following a tight win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening. Los Angeles now sits eight games over .500 for the first time all season ahead of Tuesday evening's game vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers recently had several games postponed as a result of the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area. Some of those games had already been rescheduled last week, but on Tuesday, the league office announced the remainder of the rescheduled games, including a date vs the San Antonio Spurs on March 17 and a reshuffling of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks from March 18 to March 20, per Ricardo Sandoval of Sports Illustrated.

As a result, the Lakers' schedule in mid-March now features six games in eight nights, including two separate back to backs against the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, with another back to back against the Spurs and Phoenix Suns sandwiched in between.

Needless to say, Lakers fans on X, formerly Twitter, were not thrilled by how the rescheduling shook out.

“This is nasty, nba tryna sabotage the lakers,” wrote one fan.

Another user took a different approach, noting Los Angeles' relatively light schedule up to this point in the season.

“FINALLY they face some schedule adversity…” wrote the user.

Others took note of just how late into the season the brutal schedule stretch will hit.

“That’s a nasty stretch especially in mid March,” wrote another user.

A tough break for the Lakers

Of course, the Lakers aren't the only team that will have to be playing some additional back-to-back's this year as a result of both the Los Angeles wildfires and other weather-related postponements around the country.

However, for a team that relies on 40 year-old LeBron James and soon to be 32-year-old Anthony Davis to do much of its heavy lifting, having a six games in eight days stretch that far into the season certainly is not ideal, particularly considering the strength of the opponents.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if head coach JJ Redick opted to sit either James, Davis, or both for at least a game or two during that stretch.