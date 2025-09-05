As Ja Morant prepares for a scoring title chase kind of comeback season, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar is not just bringing his explosive court presence back to the FedExForum. No, the 25-year-old phenom is bringing an arsenal of fresh Nike Ja 3 colorways that are as bold, rugged, and fearless as Morant's playing style. With each colorway telling a distinct story from his journey, the strategic pairing of these sneakers with specific games can amplify both narrative impact and on-court performance.

Thankfully, with the NBA 2025-26 schedule released, fans can envision the perfect matchups for each of Morant's signature shoe colorways before heading to the FedEx Forum. The 901 needs to look impeccable while creating unforgettable moments at the intersection of basketball excellence and sneaker culture after all.

Ja Morant makes movie plans

The Grizzlies hope to see the Ja Morant highlights early and often next season. For opponents, that would be downright scary given the All-Star's aversion to dunking over the past 12 months. Punching up Lebron James before Father Time takes the later rounds would go a long way to earning Tuomas Iisalo some goodwill.

Morant has to wear something in the first preseason game versus the Detroit Pistons on October 6. Why not the Price of Admission (Max Volume)? It was not only one of the first releases, giving every fan a chance to cop a pair, but also one of the brightest. Donate the bright pink kicks to a Breast Cancer Awareness Month auction and call it a day.

Save the rest of the energy for the regular season and give the old Nike Ja 2's one last run for the rest of the exhibitions. Perhaps throw out a nod to the EYBL circuit to get that Nike Ja 3 Peach Jam SE colorway centered for a while. Either way, opening the 82-game slate at home against Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans calls for a special custom edition never seen by the public.

Paint the Ja Morant revenge tour's first strokes on the Nike Ja 3 Coconut Milk's all-white foundation. The black inverted swoosh is perfect for the finishing touches. A “Lights Show” edition provides the best starting canvas for the Miami Heat, thanks to the orange, blue, and pink color pops. The Nike Ja 3 Channel 12 (Hustle & Flow) look fits is better saved for the finale of the three-game homestand (vs. Indiana Pacers).

Marching into San Francisco and Phoenix on the first road trip calls for the throwback teal Nike Ja 3 Scratch 3.0 (Turbo Green) look. Halloween's costume choice is simple: Nike Ja 3 Spooky Season (Zombies) will take over the FedEx Forum when the Los Angeles Lakers bounce through town. Nike Ja 3 Mink Browns release in October as well, just in time for the trip over the border to see the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 2).

Every player circles the trip to Madison Square Garden, whether the New York Knicks or in contention or not. The Mecca of Hoops is perhaps the only arena where ordinary regular-season highlights can become legendary moments. Directly naming a Nike Ja 3 colorway ‘NY vs. NY' is a nod to that history.

Obviously, the Nike Ja 3 Snowed In (Christmas) will be held until the Milwaukee Bucks hit Beale Street. An Air Force 1-esque mostly black ‘colbalt bliss' version is due next spring, with a few special customs pairs popping up in between.

So, as Ja Morant prepares to remind the basketball world why he's one of its brightest stars, expect each Nike Ja 3 colorway to be strategically deployed for maximum impact. After all, when you're built for flight, every landing needs to be perfect, including the footwear choices.