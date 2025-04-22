The Memphis Grizzlies will not be caught off guard by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Game 2 tilt. At least, that is what Scotty Pippen Jr. stated after the Grizzlies took a historically bad loss on the chin Easter Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey talked about the physicality after a Game 1 blowout where almost everyone seemed sleepy-eyed. However, with the Grizzlies trailing early and struggling to find rhythm, Marvin Bagley III’s efficient performance off the bench showed his potential to make a significant impact in the series.

In fact, Tuomas Iisalo believes the embarrassed Grizzlies may have found a cheap and efficient frontcourt option for the future as well.

“Marvin Bagley III's performance was extremely encouraging,” Iisalo told ClutchPoints. “He was already doing this in our previous game against Dallas. That's something that, in the absence of Brandon Clarke, you know, we have not been strong in those minutes. Now it seems like we've found a solution with Marvin.”

Bagley III, in his first playoff appearance, provided a bright spot in an otherwise dismal opener, finishing with 17 points and five rebounds on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting (17 minutes played). His efficient performance off the bench showcased his potential to make a significant impact as the series progresses. After the locker room took a minute to embrace the hurt, the Grizzlies sent the reserve big man to the NBA Playoffs podium so he could soak in the complete experience.

“I just give God the glory. Lots of ups and downs just to get to this point, to be in my first NBA Playoffs series,” Bagley III shared with ClutchPoints. “I just try to enjoy every moment of it, every second of it, while I was out there.”

Despite the blowout loss, Marvin Bagley III remained optimistic. The 36-hour turnaround after an NBA Play-In Tournament elimination game was always going to be a challenge. Now fully rested, the Grizzlies know they do not have to worry about point differential.

“Obviously, going down like that by 50 or whatever it was, you never plan for that. You never want that to happen,” Bagley III stated. “But like I said, it's a long series. We're not going to hang our heads. It's just Game 1. We'll figure it out and come back. It's one game. (The Grizzlies) will keep playing, keep showing up, and continue to get better throughout the series.”

The Grizzlies may need Bagley III out on the court more often. Expect the former Duke star to seize the moment knowing full well what he can bring to the table.

“Tried to impact the game with my energy and with the skills and the tools that I have, just trying to put those all out there with the minutes I was given. Great experience,” added Bagley III. “Obviously, I would have loved to come out with a win but it's a long series. It's not over yet. We'll go back to the drawing board and figure out how to come out in Game 2 and try and get a win.”

Tip-off for Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are looking to go up 2-0 before the series moves to the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Will Ja Morant's guarantee-issuing Grizzlies return for a Game 5? That probably depends on Marvin Bagley III having at least one more near-perfect night.