The Memphis Grizzlies are searching for answers with just under a dozen games left in the regular season. Taylor Jenkins needs someone to step up soon or Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will have to shoulder immense offensive burdens. Sure, Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jaylen Wells are a formidable secondary trio but the Grizzlies still need an extra X-factor burst from somewhere. Unfortunately, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s defensive efforts playing over 35 minutes a night in a seven-game series will sap the All-NBA candidate's energy. Vince Williams Jr. has been given multiple opportunities to shoot his way into the NBA Playoffs plans recently yet the stats are unconvincing.

Williams Jr. flashed two-way promise in 2023–24, averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 52 games. This season, however, injuries have limited him to just 19 appearances, stunting any developmental momentum. His current stat line (6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 37.9% FG, 23.5% 3P) reflects a player still regaining rhythm, though a discouraging last five games (3.2 points, 24.5% FG, 11.8% 3PA, 18.8 minutes) is making it hard for the Grizzlies to remain invested in his postseason value.

Field Goal % Season (19 games): 37.9% (6.5 FGA) Last 5 ( 18.8 min.): 25% (5.0 FGA)

Three-Point % Season: 23.5% (3.6 3PA) Last Five: 15.4% (3.3 3PA)

Catch and Shoot 3% Season: 23.1 (2.7 3PA) Last Five: 16.7% (2.4 3PA)

Spot Up Frequency Season: 37% (26.5% FG)

Cutting Frequency Season: 10.3% (76.9% FG)



The Grizzlies must find a way to extract every ounce of potential from Vince Williams Jr.'s 6-foot-11 wingspan. Switching onto any perimeter threat on defense should not be a problem. He could shade smaller power forwards as well. However, spot-up shooting woes seem to be capping his minutes in the NBA Playoffs. Williams Jr.'s sporadic cutting is near-elite though and could be used to keep teams honest in small doses.

Grizzlies, Vince Williams Jr. grinding away

Vince Williams Jr.’s switchable defense and 37% three-point shooting last season make him a natural playoff fit, but his game hasn’t evolved as hoped. Memphis needs him to rediscover some aggression and emerge as a scrappy scoring option when defenses force Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to give up the ball.

Fast Break Points Season: 0.3 Last Five: 0

Second Chance Points Season: 1.2 Last Five: 0

Points in the Paint Season: 2.8 Last Five: 1.6

Points off Turnovers Season: 0.6 Last Five: 0



Vince Williams Jr.'s two-way versatility is an asset during the regular season, especially in helping defensive ace Jaylen Wells corral All-Star perimeter threats. Offensively, the 24-year-old is still very limiting in a half-court setting. Almost 70% of his made shots require someone else to set up the assist. It will be hard for Taylor Jenkins to trust Williams Jr. with more than a handful of minutes, if that, once the NBA Playoffs begin.