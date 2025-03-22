The under-fire Memphis Grizzlies have a problem: they practically give away points to Western Conference foes and the FedEx Forum's most loyal fans are losing faith. Yes, there are a lot of Fs to go around the grading scale in this locker room. While Taylor Jenkins has noticed some improvement recently, second-chance points, turnovers, fast break opportunities allowed, and poor foul discipline have been a problem all season. Unfortunately, those are not the only holes for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to plug before the NBA Playoffs begin either. Ten stats show exactly why the Grizzlies have not been able to gain ground in 2025.

Injuries to Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have not helped as time runs out to right this ship. Still, the Grizzlies have a lot to fix as March Madness ramps up if they want to avoid a first-round exit in April. Memphis is forcing tough shots, their opponent's field goal percentage is near-elite 45.5% (6th), but this does not translate to lower overall points due to the free points allowed. (All stats per NBA.com as of March 21)

Opponent Points Season: 116.8 (25th) 2025: 119.3 (26th) Last 15: 119.7 (24th) Last 5: 117.2 (19th)

Opponent Free-Throw Attempts Season: 24.5 (29th) 2025: 23.9 (28th) Last 15: 24.5(28th) Last 5: 25.4 (27th)

Opponent FT Attempt Rate Season: 26.6 (25th) 2025: 26.0 (25th) Last 15: 26.6 (25th) Last 5: 28.2 (26th)



These mid-to-late 20s tiers are usually occupied by lottery teams, not championship contenders. Opponents are getting more than two dozen charity stripe points to go along with the frequent flier miles. Frankly, buying tickets to watch the other team shoot free throws every fourth possession is no one's idea of a good time on Beale Street.

Grizzlies a source of grief

Everyone can hear the somber music though as turnovers, fouls, and free points of any kind will put an early end to a once-promising season eventually. Ja Morant's out-of-rhythm Grizzlies are a source of easy buckets for the above-.500 opponents and grief for their frustrated fans. Forget wins and losses though, the lack of intelligent hustle plays could put Taylor Jenkins on the hot seat sooner rather than later.

The Grizzlies are fouling at an alarming rate, ranking near the bottom of the league all season. In a 48-minute game, allowing 24-25 FTA translates to roughly 18-20 points (assuming a 75-80% FT average), a significant chunk of “free” points. This hasn’t improved in 2025 or recent games, suggesting a persistent issue with defensive discipline.

Memphis has been a turnover machine all season, handing opponents 20+ points per game in straightforward transition points as well. The drastic improvement (12.2 in the last 5) shows they’ve tightened up ball security (or shared it less), but the season-long 28th ranking suggests everyone has feasted on this team-wide disconnection.

Personal Fouls Committed Season: 21 (29th) 2025: 20.6 (28th) Last 15: 20.6 (26th) Last 5: 20.8 (27th)

Opponent Points Off Turnovers Season: 20.1 (28th) 2025: 18.2 (23rd) Last 15: 17.1 (15th) Last 5: 12.2 (1st)

Opponent Fast Break Points Season: 16.6 (22nd) 2025: 16.6 (23rd) Last 15: 16.3 (20th) Last 5: 18.2 (26th)



Shockingly high foul and turnover rates are crippling and leave the defensive dynamos in a bind. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jaylen Wells cannot cover for players who continue gambling for steals, are caught out of position, and cough up turnovers consistently.

Fast-break points reflect transition defense, and Memphis has been middling to poor at best. The recent jump to 18.2 fast break points in the last five games is a red flag. Potential postseason rivals like the Nuggets, Warriors, and Thunder thrive in transition, and this uptick suggests the Grizzlies are leaking easy buckets more often.

Allowing every third possession to end in free throws or a transition opportunity is an unsustainable gift to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, or Stephen Curry. Giving away possessions and not putting in the required rebounding effort is another leak opponents are exploiting regularly.

Taylor Jenkins just needs effort

Sloppy passes and soft, unconvincing box-outs are inexcusable in Grind City. Clearing the defensive boards and getting back after missed shots is more about effort and energy than talent. Fans will let their feelings be known too, especially after Tony Allen's jersey was retired. Unfortunately, the second-chance, fast-break, and points from turnover stats are all discouraging when compared to other Western Conference contenders.

Points in the paint and second chance discrepancies usually come down to brute force and purposeful positioning more than general talent. In that light, Ja Morant's Grizzlies must show more initiative if they want to be taken seriously in the NBA Playoffs.

Opponent Second Chance Points Season: 15.4 (26th) 2025: 15.9 (26th) Last 15: 15.2 (22nd) Last 5: 13 (9th)

Opponents Paint Points Season: 48.6 (13th) 2025: 48.3 (11th) Last 15: 47.7 (12th) Last 5: 46.8 (11th)



Early in the season and into 2025, the Grizzlies struggled with defensive rebounding, giving up 15+ second-chance points per game. These putback buckets are another source of “free” points from failing to finish off possessions with cleared boards. Individually, Zach Edey has been unable to play for long stretches and it's hard to see that changing before next season.

It all adds up to opponents being able to feast, even when they come to the FedEx Forum. The base defense is decent but slipping when looking at the opponent's field goal percentage. However, perimeter defense has cratered. All-Stars sharpshooters have found a way around Ja Morant, rookie Jaylen Wells, and Scotty Pippen Jr. with NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. on the sidelines.

Opponent FG% Season: 45.5 (6th) 2025: 46.8 (16th) Last 15: 46.9 (16th) Last 5: 46 (10th)

Opponent 3P% Season: 35.9 (13th) 2025: 38.5 (29th) Last 15: 39.1 (29th) Last 5: 37.3 (15th)



The free-throw attempts (29th) and points off of turnovers (28th) rank among the league’s worst, handing opponents 35-40 easy points per game combined. Second-chance points (26th) and fastbreak points (22nd) add another 25-35 points of preventable scoring over the season. When the numbers are that bad, it's more than just a bad matchup or two.

The Grizzlies have gotten accustomed to giving away points to everyone, essentially. Winning shootouts is not a recipe for success, it's a formula easily foiled by a shooting slump. Now Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have less than a dozen games to get the defense dialed in before the NBA Playoffs begin. Once that barrage of pressure starts to mount in a seven-game series, it will be too late for a largely untested squad to flip any postseason switch.