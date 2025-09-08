Early-season tinkering in the NBA is not just fun for the fans; it is essential to front offices in identifying gaps before the trade deadline. That is especially true for the Memphis Grizzlies as the franchise enters the 2025-26 season with Ja Morant's first new head coach and fresh questions about their identity under Tuomas Iisalo. Is Jaren Jackson Jr. really an elite defensive star capable of 25 points per game, or was that potential just a mirage? The same doubts persist regarding Zach Edey‘s All-Rookie campaign.

With Edey (ankle) sidelined to start the season, Iisalo faces an immediate challenge: piecing together effective rotations from a reshaped roster. Iisalo leaned on Edey heavily after taking over last season out of an urgent necessity. Now the task is less about establishing a permanent hierarchy and more about a strategic evaluation. The lineups Iisalo uses in the early months will serve as a live audit for the front office, identifying needs ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Grizzlies get new look

Tuomas Iisalo will definitely need a new starting lineup now that Desmond Bane is balling for the Orlando Magic. Ja Morant will obviously open at the point; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides shooting and defensive length at the two-guard spot. Jaylen Wells doing a Jimmy Butler impersonation on the wing is the best for his development early in the season. A frontcourt featuring Jaren Jackson Jr. as a nominal power forward alongside Brandon Clarke should form a starting five capable of shooting, running, and rebounding the ball.

Training camp battles are usually won and lost in the five-on-five runs. The first five up need stiff competition to get ready. Edey is in a battle with Clarke and Jock Landale for minutes, but unfortunately, Iisalo will not get to make direct comparisons. Like Edey, Cedric Coward may not be ready for the start of the season either; therefore, Iisalo is left with a second unit of Scotty Pippen Jr., Vince Williams, GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, and Landale.

Ty Jerome, John Konchar, and Cam Spencer will look to supplant a few of those second-liners. Add PJ Hall, Lawson Lovering, Tyler Burton, and Oliver-Maxence Prosper for some nice bench vs. bench battles while the starters rest. Mix and match the teams as necessary.

Shooting for the stars

New two-way addition Oliver-Maxence Prosper might get the first crack at an elevated role off the bench. Why? Well, getting the best three-point shooters some minutes will have to be a priority. Prosper shot 42% from beyond the arc in the G-League to get a reclamation project investment from the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (39.7%) is the best three-point shooter returning from last season's roster. Ty Jerome (43.9%) topped that mark playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaren Jackson Jr. (37.5%) and Santi Aldama (36.8%) have the size to shoot over most defenders, along with the accuracy to keep an opponent honest.

Ja Morant (30.9%) and Jaylen Wells (35.2%) will need to get some water breaks before the fourth quarter. This lineup would give Jackson Jr. and Aldama room to grow as a tandem. Pippen Jr. (6'1”) gives up some size on defense but deserves a shot at running the offense after that postseason run. Jerome or Konchar (both 6'5”) can help with the ball-handling duties.

Just imagine this shooting lineup going against Morant, Wells, Jackson, Clarke, and Landale in training camp. The contrast of styles would make for some great bragging rights runs.

Going big on Beale Street

The Grizzlies will just have to go on Bully-Mode to truly protect the homecourt advantage. Not too many teams can counter what the Beale Street Bruisers can offer. Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Jock Landale can all shoot from three-point range. They have overwhelming height to help with rebounding. Jackson Jr. and Aldama can drive, kick, and finish at the rim. It should be a recipe for a blowout clinching run against smaller, lottery-bound teams.

That trio with a shifty Morant prodding the paint would give opponents problems on offense. Add Jaylen Wells (6'8”) or GG Jackson (6'9”) for their size and see what shakes out. Both Wells and Jackson need to see more looks for the Grizzlies to truly determine their long-term value. Throw this lineup on the court against Zion Williamson's shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on opening night and be ready to learn some lessons.

Closing out crucial wins

The last five minutes are far more important than the first five minutes of a 48-minute slugfest. Tuomas Iisalo has to find a way to secure victories in close games. The Grizzlies have failed to figure this out for multiple seasons. Finding another wing contributor might be the biggest priority for the front office through the next NBA trade deadline.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will lead the way. The Grizzlies did not give Santi Aldama $52 million to watch the most important plays from the sidelines. The two wing spots are still to be determined at a later date. Kleiman may need to trade for a better fit if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's three-point shooting remains below 38%.

Ty Jerome was brought in for these exact situations. Morant, Jerome, Wells, Aldama, and Jackson Jr. should get the first shot at closing out a tough win. However, even the sensational second-rounder would be on thin ice if the three-point accuracy is below 35%. Wells started as a can-not-miss rookie but ended the year on a months-long cold streak, hitting only 30.3% from beyond the arc over the final 35 games.

Without established chemistry and with key players still developing, Iisalo must embrace experimentation early in his tenure. The data gathered from these unconventional groups will provide a blueprint for the front office, revealing what exactly is needed to make an NBA Playoffs run. Thankfully, the beauty lies in the optionality.

The Grizzlies can go big or small, prioritize shooting or defense, and adjust based on matchups. But until Edey returns and the young players establish their roles, these funky lineups aren't just experimental; they are essential. The question isn't whether Iisalo will use unconventional combinations, but whether he can find the right ones quickly enough to keep Memphis competitive in a loaded Western Conference.

Failure could necessitate significant roster changes before the trade deadline. Either way, the early months of Iisalo's tenure promise to be anything but the same old Grit and Grind product that Taylor Jenkins kept trotting out.