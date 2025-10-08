In the NBA, motivation can come from many places. For some, it is a championship ring. For others, an All-Star nod and a max contract. Practically every player keeps certain slights in mind as fuel to the fire though. While GG Jackson II is not dwelling on the past, he is not forgetting it either. Entering a third season with the regrouping Memphis Grizzlies, Jackson is carrying both the sting of last year's struggles and a renewed determination to prove worthy of the organization's continued faith.

While the 20-year-old claims there is not much focus on individual matchups, there is one rookie moment that still burns. Jackson told ClutchPoints about a play against Orlando Magic star Paulo Banchero that almost went viral for all the wrong reasons.

“I haven't really been too keen on matchups, but it's a little bit of payback,” Jackson joked. “Paulo Banchero slapped me on the butt before his shot went in my rookie year. It was tough seeing it on video, but I did not feel good in that moment. I was just like ‘damn.'”

Thankfully, Banchero's corner three with 4:07 left in the third quarter did not get much run on SportsCenter. Also, the shot had already swished through so Jackson was a bit hard on himself then. That moment of embarrassment, however, pales in comparison to the self-inflicted wounds of his sophomore campaign. Jackson has been brutally honest in his self-assessment of what went wrong in Year Two.

“Last year, the energy and focus really weren't there when they should've been,” began Jackson. “I just kept digging myself into a hole that really wasn't even there. It was like I grabbed a shovel and everything. Luckily, this organization sees something in me that maybe I still don't see, but I'm trying to get out of myself. But definitely the energy and focus weren't there how they should have been.”

The candid admission alone shows growth from a young player wrestling with the mental side of professional basketball. Jackson acknowledges that many of his struggles were self-created, a result of losing focus and intensity rather than any deficit in talent or opportunity. There will be no more ‘lollipop' moments going forward. Perhaps more importantly, Jackson has identified a dangerous sense of entitlement as the root cause of his sophomore slump.

“I think that all ties into thinking things are supposed to be just given to you. Now I know from this coaching staff and the previous coaching staff that you gotta go out and earn it,” Jackson explained. “Hopefully, with this opportunity in front of me, I can go out and show everyone.”

As the Grizzlies gear up for the 2025-26 season, Jackson’s quest for “payback” is not just about settling scores with opponents like Paolo Banchero. No, it is about proving to himself, his team, and the league that he has taken the next step. If his newfound determination is any indication, GG Jackson is poised to make a statement sooner rather than later.

The opportunity is significant. Ja Morant's Grizzlies are banged up already. With several key players sidelined by injuries to start the season, Tuomas Iisalo will need young talent to step up. Jackson, with his blend of size, skill, and a newly forged chip on his shoulder, is poised to be a major beneficiary.

So, when GG Jackson steps onto the court this season, remember the motivation driving him. It is about proving the Grizzlies right. It is about earning every minute. And yes, it is about a little bit of payback. Not just for a butt-slap from Paolo Banchero, but for a season where he feels he let himself down. The shovel has been put away. Now, it is time to climb.