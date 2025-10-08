For some NBA players, basketball is a job. For a cool customer like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it remains a lifelong love affair that began in childhood and continues to grow stronger with each passing season. Now suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies, the two-time NBA champion is bringing more than just pedigree to the locker room. Caldwell-Pope is also bringing an infectious enthusiasm for the game that has defined a highly respected and decorated 12-year career.

Caldwell-Pope's journey to the NBA was shaped by the legends he watched growing up. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Baron Davis weren't just players flickering across his television screen; they were blueprints for excellence.

“For me, just being around the game gave me the passion for it,” Caldwell-Pope told ClutchPoints. “Being around the game, growing up watching LeBron, Kobe, Baron Davis. A lot of them guys I grew up watching and kind of idolized. I just looked up to them as far as the effort and how hard they worked in their career. It kind of gave me a little bit of purpose.”

That sense of purpose translated into action. The work ethic and dedication Caldwell-Pope observed in his heroes became the foundation of how to approach the game.

“They are some of the reasons I picked up a basketball,” admitted Caldwell-Pope. “I think that goes a long way in me being who I am today.”

What sets Caldwell-Pope apart is not just that he fell in love with basketball as a child. The differentiator is that the flame has never dimmed. If anything, it burns brighter with experience.

“That passion for the game, I still have the same passion,” Caldwell-Pope stressed. “I think it grows every year.”

Article Continues Below

Such a remarkable statement from a veteran who has already achieved multiple championships, playoff heroics, and financial security. Most players can only dream of checking off those accomplishments; others would rest on their laurels. Yet Caldwell-Pope approaches each season with the wide-eyed enthusiasm of someone discovering the game for the first time.

Caldwell-Pope's enthusiasm is boosted by the chance to don some Beale Street Blue this season as well. It is not just about aesthetics though. For the 2011 McDonald's All-American, putting on any NBA jersey represents a chance to live out a childhood dream every single day.

“I'm looking forward to them (jerseys),” Caldwell-Pope beamed. “They are bringing back the old threads and the colorways. I'm excited to put it on. I'm excited to have this jersey on right now. For me, just the excitement and the joy that I have being able to put on an (NBA) jersey and go do the thing that I love to do the most.”

In an era where player movement is constant and loyalty is questioned, Caldwell-Pope's perspective offers a refreshing reminder of what drew these athletes to basketball in the first place. Before the contracts, the endorsements, and the championships, there was simply a kid, a basketball, and heroes on television showing what was possible.

That kid is now a mentor himself, bringing championship experience and defensive intensity to a young Grizzlies squad hungry to make noise in the Western Conference. Still, perhaps the most valuable contribution will be demonstrating what it looks like to play with genuine love for the game.

As Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pulls on the Grizzlies jersey, he's not just wearing new colors. He is honoring the legacy of the players who inspired him, continuing his own journey, and showing the next generation what it truly means to love the game of basketball.