Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is already making headlines, but not just for his play. The new Grizzlies guard, recently traded from the Orlando Magic, has taken a firm stand against the lingering perception that the city is unsafe. After joining the team this offseason, Caldwell-Pope used his first NBA Preseason appearances and interviews to set the record straight about life in Memphis. His message was clear: the negative talk doesn’t match reality.

“I mean, Memphis is safe, man,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said when asked about his early impressions. “Ever since I got traded, that’s all I was hearing before, but it’s been the total opposite of what I’ve actually experienced.” Caldwell-Pope continued by describing his new lifestyle downtown, one that’s both comfortable and welcoming. “The condo I’m in, it’s nice. It’s one of the newest ones they just built out there. I’m about seven minutes from the arena. I’ve got places I can go out, eat, hang out, it’s cool. It’s real cool.”

From a team perspective, his comments couldn’t come at a better time. The Grizzlies are trying to reset their culture and energy after a tough year on and off the court. The front office added veterans like Caldwell-Pope to bring poise and leadership to the locker room. His arrival from the Magic injects maturity into a young core led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Beyond basketball, his remarks also challenge the tired stereotypes outsiders hold about the city and its people.

Article Continues Below

On the hardwood, though, the work continues. In their latest NBA Preseason matchup, the Hornets routed the Grizzlies, 145–116. The blowout exposed defensive gaps that Memphis must tighten before the regular season begins. Still, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides the team with a steadying voice and a belief that growth is possible, both for the Grizzlies and for Memphis itself.

For the veteran guard, the adjustment goes deeper than basketball. It’s about embracing a new home, connecting with the community, and helping reshape how others see it. For Caldwell-Pope, that sense of belonging might be as meaningful as any win this season.