Eyes were fixed on Ja Morant in Thursday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies (45-32) and Miami Heat (35-42). The point guard acted out a gun celebration hours after being issued a warning for doing it on Tuesday, and then proceeded to sink a step-back buzzer-beater to boost the Grizzlies to a 110-108 win in the Kaseya Center. He was not the only man in his family drawing attention at the game, however.

Tee Morant, the 25-year-old's father, was seemingly spotted sitting near adult film star Abella Danger. Some people speculated that the two attended the contest together, but that does not seem to be the case since she apparently is known to frequent Heat games. Furthermore, she did not look thrilled as the Morants were celebrating the narrow victory.

Nevertheless, fans had much to say about the woman's courtside presence as it pertains to this father-son duo.

“omg the morants moving different,” @toosmoothdee commented on X. “Naw this wild lol,” @darnelljporter said. Game winner in front of Abella Danger, Ja Morant had to lock in I get it,” @DrewHuncho__ remarked. “Ja Morant is a CLUTCH king!” @The_Yadv proclaimed. “That game winner was insane! Abella Danger was shook!”

https://twitter.com/HaterReport_/status/1907980665217327387

Ja and Tee Morant know how to get people talking at Grizzlies games

Ja and Tee Morant are already quite polarizing without having any hypothetical interactions with someone known in the adult film industry. The former has been suspended twice for waiving a gun on video, and he called rookie center Kel'el Ware– the player who guarded Morant on the game-winner– a pigeon in Thursday's postgame interview. And the latter was ejected in a February game for insulting the integrity of the officials. But they do not seem to care what the public thinks of them.

Ja Morant put on a show for his dad and the Grizzlies fans watching at home, as he scored 30 points on efficient 11-of-22 shooting from the field. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17 points, seven assists and two steals off the bench to help Memphis earn a victory that could have huge implications in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizzlies are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves but currently occupy sixth place, one spot above the NBA Play-In Tournament danger zone. Those squads will face off in a pivotal matchup next Thursday in the FedExForum.

No matter who is watching, Morant must stay dialed-in for the remainder of this playoff push.