As Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant hit a game-winner against the Miami Heat on Thursday night to get a 110-108 win, the star also came out of it losing some money. The Grizzlies star would be fined by the NBA after once again making gun gestures to celebrate after being warned about it just recently which garnered a response from former player Gilbert Arenas.

Ja Morant wins it at the buzzer for Memphis against Miami, 110-108. Heat’s six-game winning streak is snapped. They next host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/iertXo76LQ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

On his show “Gil's Arena,” Arenas would defend Morant saying that there are other players in the league that do certain type of gestures that could make the league look bad.

“If they ask you that stupid a– question, so what was…It was a Super Soaker 3000. What was the f—ing point of calling me about this s—t man? We just gesturing around here,” Arenas said. “Same thing with the throat, or same thing with (Isaiah) Stewart doing this (pointing finger) s—t. I’m just going to be honest with you. I’d be afraid of Stewart doing this s—t right here (pointing finger) vs. Ja doing this (gun gesture). We know what this means when we get in the back motherf—er I’m taking off, nah I don’t want those problems right.”

Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined for gun gesture celebration against Heat

During the win in Miami, the Grizzlies guard would make gun gestures twice according to the NBA which led to the $75,000 fine as said in the league's statement. On top of Morant having prior issues involving guns and just being warned about the celebration in the game prior, the association led to the decision to fine the 25-year-old.

“Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $75,000 for twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA wrote in its statement. “Morant was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light. The gestures were made by Morant during the Grizzlies' 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on April 3 at Kaseya Center.”

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/rQfUDpj1Ao — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morant would be cited as doing the gesture twice, with the first happening with under eight minutes left in the first quarter when the star hit a three-point shot.

Ja Morant brought out the finger gun gesture after making this three during Grizzlies-Heat. Earlier today, the NBA gave Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield a warning about doing this celebration.pic.twitter.com/CFoiu8wDDz https://t.co/qg2KIVS9dN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Memphis is 45-32 which puts them sixth in the Western Conference as the team's next matchup will be against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.