The Memphis Grizzlies have let it be known that they're open to trading Ja Morant, and it seems like the All-Star point guard may be ready for a fresh start as well. In his first media availability since the rumors came out, Morant was asked about the noise surrounding him, and he said that he has to live with it.

There are several teams who reportedly are interested in trading for Morant, but there is one team in specific that sticks out to Morant and his camp, and it's the Miami Heat. Not that this could be a connection, but some people did a little digging and found out that Morant has a house in Miami that he purchased just a few weeks ago, according to Lucas Finton and Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal.

“Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has bought a home in Miami, according to Miami-Dade County property records,” the Commercial Appeal wrote. “Records show that, on Dec. 23, 2025, Morant was listed as an executor of a trust that purchased a $3.2 million home. The purchase came more than two weeks before sources confirmed that the Grizzlies were considering trading Morant.

“The Commercial Appeal will not be listing the property address for safety reasons, but the home is approximately four miles, or about a 20-minute drive, from the arena where the Miami Heat play.”

Would you say a coincidence? Maybe, because players always end up buying homes in other places besides where they're playing. Miami is a nice city, so it makes sense to want to stay out there during the offseason.

At the same time, this doesn't make the rumors any colder that he thinks the Heat are an attractive place to play. The Grizzlies are going to trade him to whoever has the best offer, but if the Heat are that team, Morant will already have a place to live.