It has been almost a week since the report came out that the Memphis Grizzlies were open to trading Ja Morant, which has left some surprised, while others thinking it was only a matter of time. There have been a few of Morant's teammates to speak out about the trade rumors, but we haven't heard from the man himself – until now.

Morant was able to speak to reporters as he looks to play in the Berlin and London against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he was also asked about the ongoing trade rumors. He didn't have much to say about them, and responded that he has to live with it, according to ESPN.

There are teams reportedly looking to acquire Morant, and the Grizzlies are looking for draft picks and young players in return. At the same time, some teams are being cautious on trading for him, especially with his injury history, play style, and contract.

Morant means a lot to some of the people in the organization, including Jaren Jackson Jr., who he's played with the longest on the team. Jackson recently spoke about the rumors surrounding Morant, and says it's the business of basketball, but that's still his brother.

“(Morant) is still showing up to the games, he's still around,” Jackson said Chris Dodson of Clutch Points. “You can understand the mood with something like (the trade rumors). Especially with someone like him, who is just viral for freaking anything. It's just intense. I've always said, like, we've all grown up in the public eye, but it's just intense,” the former Defensive Player of the Year added. “Again, I feel for him. That's my brother. That side of the game plays out like it plays out. No matter what, he changed my life coming here.”

It doesn't seem like the Grizzlies are moving fast on trying to find a trade, and if they can't find a suitor before the deadline, they have the offseason.