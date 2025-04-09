A crowded NBA Western Conference Playoffs race is getting more chaotic by the day. Amid the swings in the standings, some stars are starting to pick open fights with the league office, mostly over foul calls. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant poured extra fuel on a drama-filled fire during a road win over the Charlotte Hornets. The 25-year-old debuted a provocative new three-point celebration just days after being fined $75,000 for repeated finger-gun gestures.

In a 124-100 rout of the Hornets marred by a wrist-breaking fall from Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells, Morant mimicked pulling the pin from an imaginary grenade. He then tossed this make-believe explosive into the stands before covering his ears in anticipation of the blast.

The Grizzlies await any word from the NBA Commissioner after this new escalation of the celebration situation. Adam Silver's office fined the All-World guard for using finger-gun gestures during a win over the Miami Heat, an action he repeated despite previous warnings. The NBA cited Ja Morant’s history with gun-related incidents, including two suspensions in 2023 for flashing firearms on social media, as a factor in its decision.

Morant finished with 28 points (10-21 FGA), eight assists, five rebounds, a block, and no turnovers in Charlotte. However, the All-Star’s defiance has intensified scrutiny on his behavior at a pivotal time for new head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The Grizzlies (47-32) are jostling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, having climbed to the fifth seed after a recent slump. Morant’s on-court brilliance remains undeniable, but his off-court antics continue to overshadow his play.

The NBA’s sensitivity to Morant’s celebrations stems from his past. In March 2023, he was suspended for eight games after brandishing a handgun on Instagram Live. A second incident months later, involving another firearm on a livestream, led to a 25-game ban to start the 2023-24 season. The league has not penalized other players for similar finger-gun gestures, a disparity Morant has acknowledged.

For now, Morant appears unbothered. His buzzer-beater against the Miami Heat and Tuesday’s dominant performance underscore his value to the Grizzlies. Whether the NBA opts for another fine, a suspension, or a pass remains unclear, but Morant’s message as a leader of these Grizzlies is unmistakable: He is not backing down.