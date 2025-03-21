Ja Morant has struggled to remain healthy for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The star point guard has only played in 43 games, and he has missed three straight contests due to a few different injury concerns. In addition to his ongoing shoulder problems after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, Morant has been dealing with a left hamstring injury.

Originally, the Grizzlies labeled this injury as “hamstring soreness,” and this is the injury designation that has kept Morant sidelined for two straight games. There may be reason to begin worrying in Memphis, as Morant's latest injury update hints at him possibly missing more time.

With the Grizzlies set to take on the LA Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles, Morant will miss his fourth straight game after seeing his left hamstring soreness upgraded to a left hamstring strain. No further details have been given by Memphis other than that the young star will not be playing on Friday.

Morant put together arguably his best performance of the year before sitting out with shoulder and hamstring ailments, as he went for 44 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on Mar. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Grizzlies lost this game 133-124 on their home floor, and they have lost three of their last four overall.

At 43-27 on the season, the Grizzlies have gone from being tied for the 2-seed in the Western Conference to now finding themselves as the 5-seed with no home-court advantage. Memphis is a half-game behind the 4-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the standings and only two full games ahead of the Golden State Warriors in sixth.

If Morant is to miss more time than Friday night's game and the Grizzlies continue to struggle, they risk falling closer to the play-in region of the standings.

Amid injury concerns for Morant, the good news in Memphis is that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are healthy. Bane has been the main driving force for the Grizzlies in recent games, averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over his last three contests without Morant available.

To be legitimate title contenders in the West, the Grizzlies will need Morant back and feeling 100 percent healthy. The ongoing hamstring injury he is dealing with has certainly put a pause on any success this franchise could possibly find between now and the conclusion of the regular season.

Morant's next chance to play and return to the court will be on Tuesday, Mar. 25 in Salt Lake City when the Grizzlies play the Utah Jazz.