Trouble is brewing for the Memphis Grizzlies with a little over a month to go before the playoffs begin. On Wednesday night, not only did they suffer their fourth consecutive loss in a 120-103 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, star guard Ja Morant also appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury that kept him out for the team's two previous games.

Morant, in fact, went as far as to say that he should not have been on the active roster on Wednesday night, covering the Grizzlies star's immediate playing future with so much doubt as he continues to deal with a knock to his shoulder.

“Terrible. I should've been out, but I was out there,” Morant told reporters in the locker room following the Grizzlies' defeat, via Matt Infield of Action News 5. “I've played like this all season honestly, but it is what it is.”

The Grizzlies star was far from his best on Wednesday night, and there were a few moments where he was grimacing as a result of the pain he was feeling in his shoulder. It looks like this injury is the main culprit for his struggles as of late; he's gone 24-69 from the field over his past three games, including a brutal 1-12 night from deep on February 26 against the Phoenix Suns.

It's not quite clear what Morant is insinuating with his remarks; did someone in the Grizzlies organization force him to suit up, telling him that his shoulder injury isn't as serious as he thinks it is? Whatever the case may be, it is definitely a concern to hear Morant complain about his shoulder and say that he's been dealing with pain on it all season long, which means that the injury he suffered last season may not be completely in the rearview mirror just yet.

Are Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in trouble?

As one would recall, Ja Morant's 2023-24 season was cut short by a troubling shoulder injury — a torn labrum that limited him to just nine games last season. So for the Grizzlies star to be dealing with pain in his shoulder means that he may still be suffering some ill effects from this major injury.

In December, Morant also sustained a sprain in his right shoulder, and this is something that looks like it will require a full offseason's worth of rest and rehab. And with the Grizzlies losing Jaren Jackson Jr. for a few weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, they might be in danger of falling in the West standings over the next few weeks.