Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was the subject of another pro athlete's home invasion, in which items worth more than $1 million were taken. Morant's net worth in 2025 is roughly $50 million. Ja's house was reportedly burglarized in December and was in connection with the same burglary sting that affected NFL's Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and others.

Morant was mentioned as a Grizzlies player who had his home robbed in a recent police report, per TMZ Sports.

“The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ Sports officers responded to a reported burglary around 4 PM on Dec. 20 … and while it did not name Morant, it stated it was “at the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player,” TMZ reported.

“Detectives are actively investigating the case, pursuing leads, and working to identify those responsible,” which turned out to be a group of burglars who are mentioned in the report.

“As we previously reported, alleged South American theft group members Pablo Cartes, Ignacio Cartes, Bastian Freraut, Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales, Alexander Chavez, and Sergio Cabello were listed as defendants in the complaint,” TMZ reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Grizzlies GM calls out Ja Morant ‘fantasy' trade offers

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was also in the news this week when GM Zach Kleiman rejected the notion that he's listening to trade offers for the offseason.

Kleiman says he has no plans of trading Morant this summer, per The Memphian's Drew Hill.

“I can’t blame other “executives” for fantasizing about us trading Ja. But it’s just that – fantasy,” Kleiman said. “We are not trading Ja. Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball.”

The Grizzlies will face the Pacers on Thursday.