Ja Morant's net worth in 2025 is $50 million. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is one of the best young players in the NBA today. He quickly became one of the must-watch athletes in basketball ever since he stepped foot on an NBA floor.

However, some off-court setbacks in the young star's career have caused some controversy and led the NBA to suspend him, which included two IG Live gun incidents. After returning from suspension, things got worse for Morant as he injured his shoulder and was out for the rest of the 2023-24 season. Here is a look at Ja Morant's net worth in 2025.

What is Ja Morant's net worth in 2025?: $50 million (estimate)

Ja Morant’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant was born on Aug. 10, 1999, in Dalzell, S.C. Growing up, Ja Morant trained in the backyard with his father, Tee Morant, who helped him master multiple moves and improve his physical strength. Tee even bought tractor tires to help Ja practice jumping with a soft landing:

Morant played AAU ball with the South Carolina Hornets, a small grassroots team based in Columbia, S.C. He played one season with future top overall pick Zion Williamson.

Ja attended Crestwood High School in Sumter, S.C. In his last two years at Crestwood, Morant averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists as he earned South Carolina 3A All-State honors in both years and was named a three-time All-Region Most Valuable Player in high school. Ironically, Ja couldn’t dunk until he was a senior.

Ja Morant's college career

Despite his impressive performance in high school, Ja Morant was not highly on the rankings for recruiters. In July 2016, he was accidentally discovered by assistant coach James Kane of mid-major Murray State while he was looking for a snack during a camp and saw Morant playing a three-on-three game in a gym nearby. Kane contacted head coach Matt McMahon, and they eventually offered Ja Morant a scholarship.

In his second year at Murray State, Morant finished the season averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while leading Murray State to another OVC Title and NCAA Tournament berth. After their NCAA Tournament second-round exit, Ja Morant decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility and declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Ja Morant's early NBA earnings

In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Ja Morant with the second overall pick. He signed a four-year, $39.62 million contract:

Ja Morant was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend in his rookie year. He then finished the season averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He was on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The following season, he recorded a career-high 44 points in a loss against the San Antonio Spurs. In that season, the NBA implemented the new play-in tournament to qualify for the playoffs, and Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to the No. 8 seed to face the Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoffs. Morant and the Grizzlies upset the Jazz in Game 1, losing the series in five games.

In the 2021-22 season, Ja Morant finished the year averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. They secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference but lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

Ja Morant signs max contract

Morant then signed a five-year max contract worth over $194 million guaranteed, with the opportunity to get over $231 million. In 2022-23, Morant earned his second consecutive All-Star nod as the Grizzlies again got the No. 2 seed in the West, but he did not make the All-NBA and lost out on $39 million because he's not eligible for a supermax contract.

Morant also dealt with some adversity because of off-court issues, which likely played a factor in him missing out on the All-NBA.

A teenager accused Morant of assault after a home basketball game gone wrong (he also filed a countersuit), and there have been other accusations of questionable behavior. His crew was also in an incident with the Indiana Pacers that left Pacers employees feeling threatened.

Perhaps most notably, the Grizzlies suspended Morant after showing off a gun in a strip club on IG Live. The star point guard returned to the team later in the season, but Memphis lost in the first round of the playoffs.

During the second round of the playoffs, Morant went on another IG Live with a gun, resulting in another 25-game suspension. He wouldn't return to the Grizzlies until Dec. 19 in a road game at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant returned to form, averaging 25.1 points and 8.1 assists in nine games. However on Jan. 9, the Grizzlies announced Morant was undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after he tore a labrum in a training session.

Morant was able to return for the start of the 2024-25 season but has again struggled with injuries and missed nearly half the Grizzlies' games. However, Memphis has excelled with the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant endorsements

As for his endorsements, he signed a deal with shoe company Nike even before the Grizzlies drafted him. On top of that, he also has endorsement deals with brands like Wendy’s, BODYARMOR, Uber Eats, PSD, and Hyperice. Morant also recently signed with Powerade to be the face of their brand. We will see what happens with his endorsement after this latest incident.

Morant was well on his way to becoming one of the most marketable young stars in the NBA. His recent off-court incidents are a blemish on his reputation. He has plenty of time to turn things around and become one of the faces of the league after he returns from shoulder surgery. This will only help his net worth in the long run.

