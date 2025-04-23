The Memphis Grizzlies have been the laughing stock of the first round of the playoffs so far. While they improved on their 51-point loss to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the first-round series, the Grizzlies still got blown out 118-99 in Game 2 to go down 2-0 before heading back home.

Right now, Memphis has struggled to even be competitive against the best team in the NBA, and a sweep seems very possible if not likely. There's no doubt that the Grizzlies have a lot to turn around if they are going to mount the comeback. After Game 2, star point guard Ja Morant bluntly explained some of the things that need to change for the Grizzlies, via Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

“Start the game better, start the quarters better. Take care of the ball,” Morant said, per Cole.

The Grizzlies have been crushed in just about every aspect of the game so far in this series, but the lackluster performances from Morant and the other Grizzlies stars, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., have put them behind the 8-ball right from the start. In two games, Morant has just 40 total points and 10 assists, with some of those numbers coming in garbage time.

These two games are a continuation of the end of the season for the Grizzlies, where they fired head coach Taylor Jenkins and continued to slide down the standings. As a result, a team that was once battling for a top three seed in the Western Conference slid all the way down into the play-in, needing a win over the Dallas Mavericks just to get into the playoff field.

Now, Morant and the Grizzlies are just two games away from heading home for another offseason without a playoff series win. If they don't fix the things that their star guard specified, along with a lot more, it will be a swift exit from this postseason that awaits them.