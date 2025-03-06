The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder exposed Ja Morant's misfiring Memphis Grizzlies in a nationally broadcast 120-103 win that lacked some luster due to injuries. Chet Holgrem and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s frontcourt faceoff will have to wait but neither would have made much of a difference in the outcome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander left no doubt as to who should be in the NBA MVP conversation this season. Morant and the Grizzlies, however, well, they lack the shooting to keep up once Gilgeous-Alexander starts lighting up the scoreboard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (41 points, eight assists) controlled the tempo but the Grizzlies have to look internally at what can improve. Ja Morant's shooting struggles (23.6% 3PA) over the past 15 games are worrisome given the shoulder injury. It's seemingly just getting worse over the last ten-game (14.6%) and five-game (13.6%) stretch. Taylor Jenkins has to find more ways to get Morant (24 points, 2-9 3PA), sitting at 28.7% from three all season, going downhill and less inclined to settle for long-range attempts.

The Grizzlies may even have to give Desmond Bane the keys (37.8% 3PA) to the offense for a few weeks. Memphis is ninth (36.8) in three-point shooting this season, just above league average. They are closer to 27th-best Brooklyn Nets than the top of the class Cleveland Cavaliers (39.3). Likewise for being just as far from the currently second Milwaukee Bucks (38.3) and the 19th ranked Atlanta Hawks (35.2).

Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. can pop in threes consistently, when healthy. Both missed the matchup against the Thunder. Desmond Bane is doing well enough. Jaylen Wells and Luke Kennard can only do so much. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams have been cold from beyond the arc all winter. Even rookie Zach Edey has been more accurate. That's a sign the Grizzlies need to go shopping for a backup ballhandler who can shoot this summer.

Offseason problems can wait though. In-house solutions are needed now. The Grizzlies go on a two-game road trip to see the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans before returning home for a five-game homestand. After that, nine of the last 14 games are in hostile environments. Then the NBA Playoffs pressure will crank up like an amplifier on Beale Street.