Ja Morant's antics and trolling have become a distraction at the worst possible time for the Memphis Grizzlies this week. The organization would prefer it if Morant would stop reminding fans about his previous gun troubles with the league. Lou Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner turned analyst, has straightforward advice for the league. Instead of targeting Morant, they should pass their own gun law and ban the gesture entirely.

“Ja Morant knows the reason why this is an issue and he continues to do it and at this point whatever comes his way is going to be his. He earned it and he deserved it,” Williams commented on FanDuel TV's Run It Back Show.

“What I will say about the gun gesture is if you’re going to warn guys, or suspend guys, or fine them for doing the gesture just ban it. Ban it league-wide, don’t make it a special thing for Ja Morant.”

Ja Morant's history has come back to haunt him

The league is strict toward Morant mocking them with the finger guns because of past incidents on and off the court. In 2022, A teenager also accused Morant of pointing a gun at him after a scuffle during a pickup game. During the 2022-23 season, Morant got into hot water after brandishing a gun on his Instagram Live. Weeks later, the Grizzlies star was caught doing it again.

During the season, an SUV he was traveling in was accused of pointing the laser from a gun at the Pacers staff. Morant was handed a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season and that was thought to be water under the bridge until recently. Earlier this week, the NBA launched an investigation into Morant and Buddy Hield’s gestures toward one another.

As a result, Morant was fined $75,000 on Friday for repeatedly making the gesture against the Warriors and the Miami Heat. However, Williams' solution may be where this is heading. Morant can't be the only one punished for a gesture that isn't explicitly banned by the league.

Ultimately, Morant is focused on getting the wrong types of shots up. His jumper is still rickety making him simpler to guard and the Grizzlies are spiraling toward the Play-In. This season, he is also averaging his fewest points per game since his second season in the league while shooting an abysmal 30 percent beyond the arc.