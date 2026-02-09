The Memphis Grizzlies had a surprising NBA trade deadline, signaling they are close to hitting the reset button as they shipped Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. In the aftermath of the deadline, the Grizzlies waived veterans Eric Gordon and Georges Niang, opening up one roster spot. The Grizzlies temporarily filled their 15th roster spot on Monday by signing rookie big man Lawson Lovering to a 10-day contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

With the signing of Lawson Lovering, the Grizzlies bring back a familiar face, as he spent training camp and preseason with the team. At the conclusion of his initial 10-day contract, the Grizzlies can opt to sign him to one more 10-day deal before needing to either sign him for the remainder of the season or cut him. It’s a good way for the team to evaluate him before making a final decision.

Lovering went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he joined the Grizzlies during summer league. The team liked what they saw enough to invite him to training camp. During preseason, Lovering appeared in four games, averaging 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 75 percent from the field.

After Lovering was cut right before the start of the regular season, he ended up joining the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate. He suited up in 24 games with the Hustle before his call-up, at a little over 26 minutes per game. Lovering had been averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocked shots while shooting 58.7 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies' next game is Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. It will be Lovering’s first opportunity at real NBA minutes. The team is short-handed in the frontcourt with Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama all out against the Warriors.