The Memphis Grizzlies answered toughness questions after a four-game skid but talent questions remain as the NBA Playoffs picture shapes up. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are locked in on a four-game winning streak now and should see an uptick in on-court time once the elimination stage begins. The Grizzlies are still waiting for Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) and Santi Aldama to return, their absences allowing reserves like a trash-talking Cam Spencer to impress the coaching staff. Jaylen Wells has been called upon more than usual as well, yet it is still not clear how much the rookie can handle in the postseason.

Taylor Jenkins has been forced to tinker with lineups over the past few weeks as the veterans heal up. However, the situation could have been a blessing in disguise. Sure, Wells will get playing time as a defensive ace in the NBA Playoffs, but how many shots and minutes can be allotted to the former second-round pick? How long can Wells contain All-World stars before fouls become a problem? It seems the Grizzlies and Wells have yet to hit a ceiling, though some rookie wall woes on offense are worth a watch.

The shooting accuracy has suffered recently as Wells has taken on more minutes. Extra defensive responsibilities, an increased offensive volume, and the associated cardio demands have been taxing according to the data. However, Jenkins has not been shy about letting Wells learn on the job. Memphis is all smiles when it comes to their second rounder but they are monitoring two key categories. The first thing the Grizzlies need to see from Wells down the stretch is better shooting numbers.

Season: 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists 43.3% FG (8.8 FGA), 36.3% 3P (5.1)

10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists Last 5: 4.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists 18.9% FGA (7.4 FG), 17.9% 3PA (5.6)

4.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists Last 15: 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists 39.2% FG (8.3 FGA), 32.1% 3P (5.6)

9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Postseason opponents will punish any non-shooter on the court. As things stand, Jenkins is likely to go with an eight or nine-man rotation in the NBA Playoffs. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Santi Aldama are the core four. Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke will have to spell Jackson Jr. for stretches. Luke Kennard's shooting will come in handy off the bench.

Jaylen Wells being able to handle 30 minutes a night as an offensive threat would help negate the defensive weaknesses of Scotty Pippen Jr., GG Jackson, and Vince Williams. The trio might not even be needed as the 10th man in the rotations. Fortunately, Memphis has a good 19 game sample size showing Wells is better off working longer shifts.

2025 (27.2 mpg): 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists 42.4% FG (8.5 FGA), 35.9% 3PA (5.3)

10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists 2024 (25 mpg): 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists 44.1% FG (9.2 FGA), 36.7% (4.9)

11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists 30+ minutes (19 games): 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists 47.4% (11.2 FGA), 42% (6.6)

14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Offensively, Wells has shown promise but remains a work in progress. Better ball-handling and finishing through contact could make him a more versatile threat, but Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. will handle most of the bucket-creating burdens though.

Wells is already playing at an NBA All-Defense level over 60+ regular season games. The inexperience in high-stakes situations is a concern only cured with a trial by fire seven-game series. Wells must prove he can avoid putting opponents on the line though, not an easy task when guarding All-Stars. Improving his ability to read plays off the ball and maintain positioning will be essential to earning trust from Jenkins in high-pressure moments.

Luka Doncic has drawn four shooting fouls in just over four minutes against Wells, for example. Crafty vets like CJ McCollum (119 team points, 27 individual in 19 minutes) have given Wells fits as an on-ball defender. It seems the rookie’s off-ball defense and defensive awareness are not yet advanced enough for prolonged NBA floor time either. Face guarding and ball-denying All-Stars will only work for so long in the NBA Playoffs.

Jaylen Wells has the lateral quickness, wingspan, and 6-foot-8 frame to be a series-tilting, versatile stopper. NBA Playoffs readiness hinges on two glaring concerns: streaky shooting and foul discipline. The rookie must avoid putting opponents on the line and knock down open shots at an average clip. It's that simple. Thankfully, the 21-year-old has mostly passed those tests this season.