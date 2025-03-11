After a narrow 120-118 home victory over a disappointed Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, Taylor Jenkins praised the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s resiliency amid some recent challenges as a driving force behind their ability to overcome offensive struggles. Morant's misfiring Grizzlies have been battling through a teamwide shooting slump, but Jenkins is confident the 25-year-old’s All-Star-level leadership can help turn things around.

“I’m just proud of our guys for digging out of these rough patches on the offensive side. I’m just pressing on these guys to keep shooting it,” Jenkins stressed. “I've said it the last couple of postgame conferences: Our guys are uplifting their teammates so much throughout the game it’s unbelievable…Make the early pass. The rest of the (positive) domino effect that will happen.”

Something has to give soon as the Grizzlies are shooting 33.9% over the past 15 games (23rd overall). Morant has been a steadying presence during this difficult stretch though. Jenkins emphasized Morant’s toughness and adaptability, particularly as the team has dealt with injuries and frequent changes to its rotation.

“I mean, credit to (Morant). It's his toughness on display the last couple of weeks, especially this last week here,” Jenkins said. “Obviously with the adversity we faced at the end of the last home stand, it's him taking ownership, continuing to lead. And it's lead with competitiveness, lead with fight, lead with his voice throughout the games. Despite our roster rotations changing on the fly, he’s adapting and the communication has been phenomenal.”

While Morant’s three-point shooting has been inconsistent, he has found other ways to impact the game. Taylor Jenkins pointed to Morant’s ability to attack the rim, draw fouls, and convert at the free-throw line specifically as key factors for the Grizzlies' recent success.

“I feel like (Ja Morant) is finding that burst, he is finding his spots on the floor,” Jenkins shared. “He is shooting with confidence and the three ball is going to fall but what he’s doing from the free throw line is huge. Getting up there knocking those down at a really high clip right now. Then just the playmaking his defensive activity in certain moments throughout the game or you know impactful so I think it’s just taking technical leave right now him and I have been doing unbelievable job but you know, especially in jazz case I love his performances throughout the game, especially in a game in the last couple games.”

The Grizzlies’ win over the Suns showcased their ability to grind out victories even when shots aren’t falling. Morant’s late-game contributions, including clutch free throws and defensive plays, were instrumental in securing the win. For now, Memphis will continue to rely on Morant’s toughness and leadership as they work to turn their shooting slump into a distant memory.