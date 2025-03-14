The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at FedEx Forum. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Jackson Jr.'s injury and playing status vs. the Cavs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury status

Jackson Jr. has missed the Grizzlies' last five games after injuring his ankle in the opening minutes of a Mar. 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. A questionable tag indicates the star forward is nearing a return from his extended absence. He'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Cavs.

Jackson Jr. has put together an All-NBA-caliber season, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 50/37/77 shooting splits. He and Anthony Davis are the league's only players averaging over 20 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game on 50 percent shooting or better.

The 25-year-old ranks fourth in the NBA in stocks (steals + blocks), trailing only Victor Wembanyama, Dyson Daniels and Walker Kessler.

Memphis has won four of its last five games with Jackson Jr. sidelined, albeit while facing a soft schedule. Taylor Jenkins' squad is jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed but hold the tie breaker.

Both teams are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers with 16 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are battling the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA's top seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. They hold a 1.5-game lead entering Friday's matchup in Memphis. Donovan Mitchell (Left Groin; Soreness) and De'Andre Hunter (Illness) will be sidelined.

So, regarding whether Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the Grizzlies shouldn't rush the star big man back if he isn't fully recovered from his ankle injury. However, a win would go a long way as they attempt to secure the West's second seed.

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama: Out – Right Calf; Strain

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Yuki Kawamura: Out – G League – Two-Way

Zyon Pullin: Out – Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery

Cavs injury report

Emoni Bates: Out – G League – Two-Way

De'Andre Hunter: Out – Illness

Donovan Mitchell: Out – Left Groin; Soreness

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out – G League – Two-Way

Luke Travers: Out – G League – Two-Way