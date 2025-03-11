A rookie's fearless approach did not just rattle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, it ignited Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies and a roaring FedExForum crowd. However, the usual suspects (Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells) took a backseat to Cam Spencer's trash-talking, which helped Morant propel the Grizzlies to a much-needed 120-118 comeback victory. And forget unwritten rules about not agitating future Hall of Famers. Taylor Jenkins had no problem with Spencer's trash-talking given that it provided the fuel to energize the entire arena.

“It’s competitive banter within the lines. (Kevin Durant) does it as well,” Jenkins grinned. “We're proud of him for not backing down and rising to the challenge…I thought our group just played with great rhythm tonight. I mean (Spencer) was doing a great job playing with pace, moving on the perimeter into spots.”

Beyond the chirping, Jenkins emphasized Cam Spencer’s all-around impact and the team's collective effort, noting how stars like Desmond Bane and Ja Morant rallied around the rookie.

“It was all of our guys rising to the challenge, like (Desmond Bane) having Cam's back in that (trash-talking) sequence and throughout the night. (Ja Morant) having his teammate's back, so we all got each other‘s back,” Jenkins stressed. “As long as we’re doing it within the competitive confines of the game. You see how our group responded but also our fans responded and just how this atmosphere completely changed during those moments at the end of the third quarter.”

Bane finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while Morant added 29 points and 12 assists, including a pivotal drive to seal the win in the final seconds. Spencer, meanwhile, contributed 16 points, three steals, and relentless defense on Durant, who scored 35 but was held to 3-of-12 shooting after the scuffle with the Grizzlies.

“Cam was phenomenal. I thought he was competing his tail off defensively, getting the crowd into it, trying to make winning plays, competitive plays. He had a huge impact on the game tonight. Just unbelievable. I'm so proud of that kid with all of the work he has been putting in,” Jenkins beamed. “Even when he was out with the injuries, he was running stairs, working on his offhand stuff. He is so competitive. The work he put in with the Hustle, our play groups, watching other guys’ workout just to learn things.”

It was a statement win in a back-to-back set for the currently-fourth Grizzlies (41-24) which provided an opportunity for an unlikely spark plug in Spencer. For Durant's 11th placed Suns (30-35), it was yet another night where the veteran’s moxy couldn’t outduel the relentless energy of a rookie. As the final buzzer sounded, FedEx Forum erupted, a testament to how a rookie’s fearless edge—and a little trash talk—can awaken a team’s competitive spirit.