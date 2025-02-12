The NBA's 82-game regular season is well past the halfway mark but the Memphis Grizzlies are still figuring out the priorities. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are seemingly primed for another Western Conference Finals run. The trio chemistry's has been interrupted by injuries for years now but a deep supporting cast has buoyed a top-two season so far. For example, as most rookies hit a proverbial wall, Zach Edey's quick learning has given the Grizzlies a tremendous game-tilting boost.

With impressive size, rebounding prowess, and evolving offensive game, Edey is doing more than positioning himself as a potential franchise-building block type of center before the 2025 NBA All-Star break. Edey is steadily climbing the ranks among the league's big men. The per-game, per-36-minute, and per-100-possession stats show how the 7-foot-4 phenom deserves Top 25 consideration when discussing the league's most fearsome frontcourt talents.

Edey is averaging 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 20.7 minutes per game. Edey's 7.6 rebounds per game rank 30th among centers; the 1.2 blocks per game (21st) further underscore the overall paint-patrolling, rim-protecting potential. Averaged out, the Grizzlies have the outline of a top-25 as a baseline. That is a great start to the relationship after the front office's 2024 NBA Draft gamble.

Grizzlies, Zach Edey adjusting along the way

Zach Edey has started 31 of 38 games and posted a 58.0% field goal percentage. A somewhat surprising 38.9% mark from beyond the arc (albeit on limited attempts) shows a developing outside game. These numbers are impressive for a rookie, especially considering he was thrown into some situations a bit early due to injuries. When normalized to a per-36-minute basis (min. 30 games played), Edey's stats paint an even clearer picture of his potential as a dominant big man.

17.0 points (23rd)

13.3 total rebounds (10th)

5.7 offensive rebounds (1st)

58.9% Field Goal Attempts (13th)

35.9% Three-Point Attempts (14th)

2.19 blocks (9th)

1.7 assists (49th)

These figures suggest Edey (42nd in minutes per 36) could produce at a level comparable to some of the league's top centers with better cardio and discipline. Those are two easily coachable areas for any rookie. Assists stand out as well but it takes time to get up to NBA speed after all. Seeing the play and being able to make the play go right back to cardio and discipline.

Per-100-possession stats provide a possession-adjusted view of a player's contributions, accounting for pace and playing style. Edey's numbers in this metric are equally compelling (min. 30 games played).

21.5 points (29th)

16.9 total rebounds (18th)

7.2 offensive rebounds (5th)

2.6 blocks (16th)

2.2 assists(57th)

Edey's 21.5 points per 100 possessions are comparable to Onyeka Okongwu, Jakob Poeltl, and Jarrett Allen. Clint Capela, Nic Claxton, and Walker Kessler are just below Edey as a scoring threat. Grabbing 16.9 rebounds per 100 possessions ranks above Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama, and Rudy Gobert.

The best part for Jenkins and the Grizzlies though? Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been able to work efficiently with Edey's skill set.

Zach Edey fitting in with Ja Morant

Zach Edey's statistical profile is only part of the story. The rookie's role within the Grizzlies' system has evolved throughout the season, as noted by Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant. Initially seen as a traditional back-to-the-basket center, Edey has adapted to a more modern role requiring some nimbleness. Focusing on rim running, short rolls, rebounding, rim protection, and cutting rather than low-post touches is more important than low-block bullying.

This shift aligns with the Grizzlies' high-paced offense, which ranks first overall in pace (104.49). Edey's ability to thrive in this system despite it being a stark contrast to his college role at Purdue demonstrates elite versatility and willingness to grow.

Over his last five games, he has averaged 10.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks/steals in 19.7 minutes, including a standout 16-point, 14-rebound, three-steal game against Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs. That followed a 14-point, 11-rebound night against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. These numbers suggest that Edey is becoming more comfortable at the NBA level and is poised for a breakout second half of the season.

Current top-25 centers include stars like Jokić, Embiid, and Anthony Davis, as well as reliable veterans like Gobert, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Capela. Edey's per-36-minute and per-100-possession stats already place him in the same statistical range as many of these players, particularly in rebounding and shot-blocking.

Edey still faces challenges, including improving his defensive mobility and physicality against quicker opponents. These struggles are not uncommon for rookies, especially those adjusting to the speed and complexity of NBA defenses. However, those flaws will be under an intense spotlight during the NBA Playoffs.

Still, Zach Edey's debut has been encouraging, a promising start to what could be a stellar NBA career. His per-game stats demonstrate his ability to contribute effectively in limited minutes, while the per-36-minute and per-100-possession numbers highlight All-Star potential. Although the Grizzlies are still balancing out how to best integrate the new big man, the rookie is already inching closer to being recognized as a top-25 talent.