NBA Hall of Famers are hyping the Memphis Grizzlies as potential Western Conference monsters now that the roster is fully healthy. That praise tracks with EVP/GM Zach Kleiman’s decision to stand relatively pat at the trade deadline, signaling a clear bet on the in-house All-Stars and a deep supporting cast. However, while Ja Morant remains the team's heartbeat, Taylor Jenkins must consider preserving the 25-year-old's health for the postseason. Why limit the best player now? Well, this prudent yet fan-frustrating strategy would allow the evolving Grizzlies to gather critical data on various lineup combinations while positioning Jaren Jackson Jr. for a supermax contract.

Morant (28.6 minutes per game) is already signed up through the 2027-28 season so Jackson Jr.'s All-NBA push should be an organizational priority. The ability to outbid the market significantly with a five-year, $345 million offer will factor into the team’s long-term plans and the All-Star's decision. Championship contention matters just as much for the mercurial Michigan State alum though. That's why the Grizzlies need to keep Morant's regular season miles down now.

Sure, the Big Three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane should start every game when available. Beyond that, everything will be constantly evaluated. Jaylen Wells will spend the rest of the regular season trying to hold off GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. for the final wing spot. Zach Edey appears locked in for the starting center role over Brandon Clarke but things could change depending on the matchup, per Jenkins. Memphis just got a good reminder of why they can never be too comfortable or careful.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies get roughed up

The first-place Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) gave the currently second Grizzlies (35-17) problems as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander snuck a 125-112 road win out of the FedEx Forum (February 8). Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke were the first subs in, calling off Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey after 5:11 of game action. GG Jackson replaced Desmond Bane approximately 30 seconds later. Ja Morant and Jaylen Wells played until the 2:49 mark of the first quarter, spelled by Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Thunder versus Grizzlies was marketed as perhaps the best game of the 2025 NBA slate to that point. Morant logged 36 minutes, making just 6-of-15 shots in a 13-point loss that was never really in doubt. Memphis was facing a 21-point deficit to start the fourth quarter after all. Still, Jenkins sent out the Big Three plus Aldama and Vince Williams Jr. to try and close the gap.

Morant is already dealing with a shoulder issue. A blowout if things went completely wrong would have been a bruise to the ego as well. Why not see what a few of the other five-man lineups would look like against the Thunder? This is not to single out the Oklahoma City clash either as there have been other games with enough of a cushion to get creative. Thankfully, there will be more than a handful of opportunities down the stretch to save Morant's miles. Getting a look at some funky Grizzlies lineups around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey that might work against the Thunder is more important than saving face.

Grizzlies still working on rotations

For example, the platoon of Jackson Jr., Clarke, Aldama, Pippen Jr., and Wells has a +28.7 Net Rating in 35 minutes of action. Will that hold up in the NBA Playoffs? Pippen Jr. instead of Morant with Jackson Jr., Bane, Wells, and Edey is posting a -5.2 Net Rating, a 38.4 swing from the starting five. Can Jenkins continue with Pippen Jr. knowing Kennard with Jackson Jr., Bane, Edey, and Wells is at +13.9?

Is Kennard that much better than Pippen Jr. as a Morant replacement? Perhaps Aldama could be the first off the bench to give Morant a quick breather during the first quarter. Then the All-Star can close out the period against the opposition's second unit. Giving Jackson minutes with Jackson Jr., Edey, and Wells with Bane as the nominal point guard will likely produce far better results than a -5.2, right?

If not, the Grizzlies know they have a backup point guard problem to address. Morant cannot man the position for 48 minutes every other day in a seven-game series. Either way, there are combinations with fewer than 10 minutes of court time that need to be further challenged. Unfortunately, Jackson (10 games played) missed most of the season due to an offseason surgery to fix a foot issue.

Incorporating the 20-year-old X-factor back into the rotation will come with some headaches. Jenkins knows that is a good problem for the Grizzlies to deal with. Depth is a luxury few teams possess, but that extra talent is only valuable if players are effectively integrated into the rotation. By experimenting with lineups now, the coaches can identify which combinations work best.

While Morant’s importance to the Grizzlies cannot be overstated, most of that experimentation should revolve around Jackson Jr. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Star has the potential to earn All-NBA honors, which would make the 25-year-old eligible for a supermax contract extension. Increasing Jackson Jr.'s minutes (29.7 MPG) and role in the offense could help him achieve the statistical benchmarks needed for All-NBA Team consideration.

Some fans may clamor for Ja Morant to play 35+ minutes per game but a worrisome injury history underscores the need for careful managing minutes. The front office has already signaled its belief in this roster. Now it’s up to Taylor Jenkins to prove Zach Kleiman was correct in not making any rash decisions. Being careful with the Grizzlies' dunk-shy NBA All-Star is the smarter play.

Use the regular season as a laboratory for testing other strategies and building confidence in change-of-pace rotations. Morant's explosive athleticism, playmaking, and clutch scoring make him one of the league’s most dynamic guards. Everyone knows his talents. Given how the schedule has played out so far, Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves the spotlight for the rest of the regular season.