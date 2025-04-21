The Memphis Grizzlies endured a 51-point beatdown from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. While Ja Morant was seen laughing on the bench, Stephen A Smith was having none of it.

On ESPN's First Take, he held nothing back on the point guard, and the team as a whole.

“Y'all down 50 & you on the bench laughing?” Smith said. “Nah, I don't wanna see that. I don't think anybody in Memphis wanna see that… People don't wanna see you laughing when you're getting your a** kicked like that.”

Losing is one thing, but to have it by 51 points is a completely different matter. While the Thunder have been elite all season, there doesn't seem to be an excuse for it.

After a game like that, plenty of players are irked and want retribution. Judging from his response, Smith wants to see that from Morant.

He doesn't want to see the fun-loving and jovial personality he has. At this stage in the season, there should be ownership.

Stephen A Smith wants Grizzlies' Ja Morant to be serious

At the conclusion of the game, there was an insane stat that showed how badly the Thunder beat the Grizzlies.

What was it?

Related Memphis Grizzlies NewsArticle continues below
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells puts ABC on notice after embarrassing broadcast blunder
Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) high fives guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after scoring a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Paycom Center.
Insane stat shows just how badly Thunder dominated Grizzlies in Game 1
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes guarantee after 51-point blowout loss to Thunder

The Thunder could've gone scoreless in the last 21 minutes of the game and still won. Even with Morant on the squad, his performance didn't seem to matter.

He posted 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists during the game.

Morant and Marvin Bagley III were the only ones who scored in double figures in Game 1's blowout. That might've been the only positive taken away from the game.

At the end of the day, though, Smith feels that Morant's mentality has to change. He hasn't reached the Western Conference Finals with the Grizzlies.

He's only reached the second round. While that's not bad by any means, at this stage of his career, expectations are going to gradually increase.

Smith hopes to see more urgency and a sense of embarrassment from the Grizzlies' star.