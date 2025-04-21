The Memphis Grizzlies endured a 51-point beatdown from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. While Ja Morant was seen laughing on the bench, Stephen A Smith was having none of it.

On ESPN's First Take, he held nothing back on the point guard, and the team as a whole.

“Y'all down 50 & you on the bench laughing?” Smith said. “Nah, I don't wanna see that. I don't think anybody in Memphis wanna see that… People don't wanna see you laughing when you're getting your a** kicked like that.”

Losing is one thing, but to have it by 51 points is a completely different matter. While the Thunder have been elite all season, there doesn't seem to be an excuse for it.

After a game like that, plenty of players are irked and want retribution. Judging from his response, Smith wants to see that from Morant.

He doesn't want to see the fun-loving and jovial personality he has. At this stage in the season, there should be ownership.

Stephen A Smith wants Grizzlies' Ja Morant to be serious

At the conclusion of the game, there was an insane stat that showed how badly the Thunder beat the Grizzlies.

What was it?

The Thunder could've gone scoreless in the last 21 minutes of the game and still won. Even with Morant on the squad, his performance didn't seem to matter.

He posted 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists during the game.

Morant and Marvin Bagley III were the only ones who scored in double figures in Game 1's blowout. That might've been the only positive taken away from the game.

At the end of the day, though, Smith feels that Morant's mentality has to change. He hasn't reached the Western Conference Finals with the Grizzlies.

He's only reached the second round. While that's not bad by any means, at this stage of his career, expectations are going to gradually increase.

Smith hopes to see more urgency and a sense of embarrassment from the Grizzlies' star.