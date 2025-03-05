The Memphis Grizzlies are facing an uphill battle to stay competitive in the Western Conference playoffs race. They are 3-7 over the last 10 games and now Taylor Jenkins is looking at a stretch without Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) and misfiring Ja Morant (shoulder) in the rotations. Replacing that much of the offense is going to take a full team effort. However, adversity breeds innovation. This is just one suggestion Jenkins lean into what the team does well and work with their future.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.7) and Ja Morant (20.9) lead the team in scoring. Jackson Jr. is week-to-week while Morant is more day-to-day. The Grizzlies aren't going to maintain their points output in the short-term but prioritizing team rebounding (2nd in the NBA) can get Memphis through these tough times. That's why a lineup of Zach Edey (7'4”), Santi Aldama (7'0”), Brandon Clarke (6'9”), Jaylen Wells (6'8”), and Desmond Bane (6'5”) should be run out more often. They have the length, height, and speed to shove around more than a few teams on the upcoming schedule.

First up is a visit from the tough-as-nails Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11). The Grizzlies (38-23) will have a hard time protecting home court on ESPN. Getting a road win over the Dallas Mavericks (32-30), also on ESPN, is feasible though. A trip to see the New Orleans Pelicans (17-44) completes a quick two-game road trip. The Phoenix Suns (28-33) and Utah Jazz (15-46) are up next and some of those lottery-bound teams might have to deal with Ja Morant.

Bane will have to handle most of the ball handling duties in the starting lineup while Morant is out. Wells can chip in some and Aldama has shown an ability to push in transition on the ball as well, so the Grizzlies should not have to sacrifice pace much. All three are above average to near-elite three point shooters who can make a play off the dribble.

Clarke is a speedy brute who can cut to create space and hit bailout floaters to replace Jackson Jr. low-block presence somewhat. Edey has been able to keep up this season so the 7-foot-4 big man can walk into top-of-the-key transition three points when needed. The Grizzlies should be in no hurry without their All-Stars on the court though. They have committed enough sloppy, unforced error turnovers (16.4 per game) already this season (29th in the league).

Protecting the ball is paramount. That's why Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. should be split up. Pippen Jr. can lead the second unit when Bane sits. Wells cannot be asked to handle too much of the point guard, table-setting, offensive initiating burden amid the rookie's All-Defense work. No one else is capable of leading the second unit.

Sorry Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar. Also, you too Marvin Bagley III. Even when the Grizzlies go big, there will be limited minutes. Jay Huff would a like-for-like swap off the bench to give Edey a breather. Luke Kennard (shooting) and Pippen Jr. (ballhandling) would sub in for Bane and Aldama or Clarke. GG Jackson would have to pull Aldama, Clarke, or Wells at some point.

Williams Jr. (30%) and Konchar (32%) have been ice cold lately from three-point range, so that's a tough call for Taylor Jenkins when it comes to playing more than 10 players. Understanding the on-court chemistry and grinding out shorthanded wins is already going to be enough of a challenge.

Grizzlies get weird with midgame groups

Starting big is one thing. Finding a way to the finish is completely different. The Grizzlies were going back over the gameplans to reconsider some crucial choices before Jaren Jackson Jr. went down. Now Taylor Jenkins has to jumble together at least 10 more wins to stay above the NBA Play-In Tournament line. It's time to get weird in short spurts, especially the start of the second quarter.

Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and GG Jackson have a +3 Net Rating in three games, albeit in a very small minutes-long stretch. Inserting Pippen Jr. would let Bane move back off the ball to start the second quarter and Wells rest up after playing most of the first. Aldama is a sniper, Jackson works the dunker spot well, and Clarke is a screen-setting, back-cutting Swiss Army knife who can rebound. Wells and Edey in for Pippen Jr. and Clarke after just a few minutes would keep opponents guessing without sacrificing shooting or defense. Making the change at the first foul would enable the split point guard strategy and get the best defender back on the court.

Then just play the hot hands and advantages after seeing their adjustments. This ‘go big or go home' rotation could create a unique defensive and rebounding advantage for long stretches though. By empowering Desmond Bane as a lead guard, unleashing Zach Edey’s interior dominance, and investing in Wells and Aldama, Memphis can redefine its identity without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. In a league obsessed with small-ball, the Grizzlies could become the antithesis—a throwback team built on bruising physicality capable of maintaining modern-era spacing.

Every single player involved has a future in Memphis beyond this summer, barring a big trade. Aldama is up for an extension, Edey is a rookie, and Pippen Jr. is a very affordable yet dependable backup who needs minutes. Bagley III and Kennard are $21 million worth of expiring deals.

For Taylor Jenkins, the reward (discovering hidden gems, refining schemes) far outweighs the risk. Sometimes, the best way forward is to think bigger, literally. The FedEx Forum fans will be just fine watching some bully ball on Beale Street. Most grew up on Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol after all.