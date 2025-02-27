As the complacency-averting Memphis Grizzlies approach the final stretch of the NBA regular season, Taylor Jenkins faces a high-stakes balancing act: refining the team's rotation to optimize health, chemistry, and versatility ahead of a postseason run. With the Grizzlies finally healthy after battling years of injuries, Jenkins is tasked with making tough rotational decisions around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. By all accounts, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke will be called on to experiment as Memphis looks to build momentum.

The Grizzlies’ compact schedule, including three road games in four nights after the NBA All-Star break, forced Jenkins to strategically manage the minutes. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane can only do so much in the postseason if they are logging heavy regular-season minutes after all. However, shuffling the supporting cast will be under consideration for the next two months not just a short-lived, post-break trend.

“From a rotation standpoint, there is definitely stuff front of mind as we're getting into this stretch run,” noted Jenkins. “Going on the road for three, doing three games in four nights, trying to get (Vince Williams Jr.) back in the flow with just a handful of games. Getting (GG Jackson) going, all that kind of stuff. (We're) trying to build Ja, Jaren, and Des in particular. With their workloads during games, us coming out with that dense schedule we wanted to be smart.”

With the roster finally healthy and brimming with depth, Jenkins faces the enviable yet complex task of integrating returning players, managing workloads, and experimenting with lineup combinations. Oh, and keep everyone sharp for the postseason. Thankfully, the Grizzlies are getting great value from Zach Edey and Santi Aldama among other bench options. The top eight players sorted by minutes should not have their routines affected too much over the next month.

“As we get into a more NBA regular season cadence of the next couple of weeks we will look at some things,” Jenkins added. “We have a lot of depth. We are finally healthy for the first time in a really long time, which is great.”

Preserving the health and energy of these stars is paramount though, especially given the physical toll of the condensed schedule. Jenkins’ cautious approach reflects a long-term vision: a team peaking at the right time not worried about a hierarchy.

“Lots of difficult decisions like how deep we are going to play into the rotation. Guys have to be ready when their number is called,” Jenkins stressed. “If it's a time for (a player) to be out of the rotation, anything can change during the middle of a game, which has happened for a couple of different guys. When we go into a game we'll have a plan but if things need to change, they'll change. ”

Jenkins cannot get too cute while trying to claw for second place out West. The Grizzlies need space to operate on offense and defensive switchability to contain stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Repetitions will go a long way to up Zach Edey's readiness for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perhaps that is why Jenkins is particularly focused on maximizing versatility in the frontcourt around Jaren Jackson Jr.

“All the things we talked about before the break: playing big, looking at Jaren at the five a little bit, looking at the (Brandon Clarke) and Jaren combination,” Jenkins shared. “Jaren with (Santi Aldama). Jaren with four smalls. That's from the bigs' standpoint.”

These frontcourt configurations aim to create matchup nightmares in the playoffs while leveraging Jackson Jr.’s two-way prowess. The guard rotation also remains fluid as well. Luke Kennard’s shooting and Desmond Bane’s scoring provide stability. However, Jenkins is exploring how Vince Williams Jr. can help and whether Scotty Pippen Jr. will fit into the nightly plans.

“Some of the guard rotation (will change) as we get (Vince Williams Jr.) going,” Jenkins said. “As we get the (Luke Kennard) and (Desmond Bane) combinations and see where (Scotty Pippen Jr.) fits in, we've got a lot of decisions to make but also a lot of options which is the greatest thing.”

The final regular season weeks for the Grizzlies are about fine-tuning combinations without sacrificing rhythm. Taylor Jenkins' approach hinges on transparency and flexibility, ensuring players understand their roles while staying prepared for sudden shifts. As the Grizzlies eye a deep postseason run, their ability to seamlessly transition between lineups could define this season's success. That's quite the dilemma for a coach under pressure to win at least eight NBA Playoffs games this spring.