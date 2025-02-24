The Memphis Grizzlies are in a four-team fight to avoid the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) this spring but a gamble last summer has been paying significant dividends. Zach Edey's upside with Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant was under severe scrutiny given the reliance on a traditional, post-heavy game at Purdue but already looks ready for NBA Playoffs minutes. How Taylor Jenkins helped the 7-foot-4 phenom adjust to the NBA has focused on nurturing Edey’s adaptability rather than demanding immediate results. In fact, Jenkins flat-out rejected the idea of setting grade-school grade-scale expectations for a “phenomenal” Edey after the NBA All-Star break.

Some ideas are best left to the university setting. The team's record holder in wins was especially not giving out midseason report cards after wrapping up a tough three-game road trip with a 129-123 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10). While Edey, selected ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has already begun turning heads with his play, the Grizzlies (37-20) are focusing on the long game rather than setting rigid benchmarks to be met by arbitrary dates.

“I’m never one when a rookie comes in to set expectations that say you better meet this by a certain date or anything like that,” Jenkins stated. “I just wanna see progress. This kid has been phenomenal in learning the speed of the game, new terminology, and new systems compared to what he was playing in Purdue.”

The two-time Naismith College Player of the Year arrived in Memphis with a reputation as a dominant paint-patrolling low-block bully. However, transitioning from college ball to the NBA is no small feat and Jenkins has praised the rookie’s ability to adapt. Rather than boxing Edey (9.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals/blocks per game) into predefined goals, the Grizzlies are giving the 21-year-old room to grow (34.9% 3PA) into a new role organically—a philosophy that seems to be paying off early in the season.

Edey is third in offensive rebounds, 13th in total rebounds, and 12th in blocks per 36 minutes (min. 35 games played) among all centers. He has snagged 7.4 offensive rebounds (3rd) and 2.6 blocks (12th) per 100 possessions while shooting 57.3% from the field. A rookie who immediately provides a positive impact on 10% of all plays without needing the ball is an extraordinary find. Add in the 20.3 points per 100 possessions, and it's a front-office feather in the cap that will make the rest of the league jealous for years to come.

Do not short Grizzlies, Zach Edey's stock

Short- or long-term, it's hard to argue that Memphis made the wrong decision in the draft regardless of any officially issued grades. The Grizzlies have leaned on Zach Edey’s size and instincts to bolster their frontcourt, and he’s already making his presence felt.

“We've seen (Edey) blocking shots, getting rebounds, and sometimes the ball is going to bounce his way, Jenkins said. “If not, you just have to continue to figure out that level of speed and physicality in certain moments against especially really good bigs and really good teams.”

It’s a nod to the learning curve every rookie faces. Despite the inevitable ups and downs, Jenkins has been impressed with Edey’s trajectory. While the playing time has fluctuated, Jenkins stressed that progress isn’t measured solely by minutes. Edey’s daily dedication, whether in practice, film sessions, or limited game action, is more indicative of future success as the Grizzlies internally gauge development.

“(Edey's) progress day in and day out has been phenomenal no matter what his minutes are,” Jenkins noted. “Someone told me we’ve been studying and he is one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA this season when he’s on the floor. That’s all that matters and we talked about it at the beginning of the season. It’s all about impact in winning no matter what’s out there. He’s continued to make that impact and you know so far it's a success and we’re expecting more (from the rookie).”

For a Grizzlies team built around grit, hustle, and collective success, Edey’s ability to contribute to winning basketball—whether through rim protection, rebounding, or simply clogging the lane—has been a welcome addition. The rookie’s per-minute production may go overlooked by the national media but he has no doubt caught the attention of future postseason opponents.

Edey’s towering presence has already disrupted All-World offensive talents, with his 1.2 blocks per game just scratching the surface of how much the Canadian can alter shots. Offensively, Edey's screening and rim gravity have quietly opened opportunities for teammates, even as he continues refining his footwork and perimeter skills. It is easy to understand why Jenkins seems content to let Edey’s development unfold naturally in this unique, non-pick-and-roll heavy offense.

Landing spots are everything for NBA Draft lottery picks. While some coaches might be tempted to heap expectations on a high lottery pick, the Grizzlies are playing the long game with Zach Edey. No deadlines, no checklists—just a focus on steady improvement and winning basketball. If early returns are any indication, that approach might just prove to be a winning formula for both the rookie and the Grizzlies.