Steph Curry's three-point barrages broke down barriers in an NBA once dominated by seven-footers and slam dunks. However, the ebb and flow of varying strategies have the high-standard, no-excuses Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) betting big on the towering duo of Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. The small sample size synergy between these two big men has sparked excitement within the organization. Taylor Jenkins believes the pairing can help redefine their frontcourt dynamics and usher in a new wave of winning basketball on Beale Street.

Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game (29.5 minutes) Frankly, some NBA All-Star voters should be ashamed. The rookie is posting 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game (20.8 minutes). Though Zach Edey is still learning Grizzlies concepts, expect Jenkins to lean into playing the duo out of the posts more often in 2025.

“That big combination – offensively and defensively- is something that we are definitely excited about leaning into,” Jenkins told ClutchPoints.

Edey and Jackson Jr. were never going to be a turnkey solution to start the regular season. The rookie had too much to learn coming from Purdue. Still, fans have been anxious to see more of the Twin Towers look on the court. The coaching staff's enthusiasm surrounding this potential powerhouse pairing matches that of the FedEx Forum but Jenkins has been tempered by patience.

The Grizzlies need not force the issue and risk injury, disgruntlement, or bad habits becoming trends. Developing great habits slowly is a quicker way to a championship per Jenkins.

“Yeah, it's just organic. That's stuff that we've talked about, just the interior passing especially in Jaren's case being more of a creator for us. That's stuff we've kind of leaned into with our development, work on our spacing,” Jenkins said. “As we've talked about, that's having Zach playing on the perimeter more but still maintaining (in the post). I thought we saw it the other night against Charlotte with the pick-and-roll, the seals, the duck-ins. (Edey) was playing off the post especially when we put Jaren in that playmaker spot in the post-up.”

Jackson Jr.'s star turn this season has been built on defensive prowess and sharpshooting from beyond the arc. Improved off-the-dribble creation and low-block maneuvering have rounded out an All-NBA level skillset. Complimenting Jackson Jr.'s talents with Edey's traditional center play is a recipe for success in most matchups. They should thrive while playing together offensively.

With Edey as a primary rim protector and Jaren Jackson Jr. as a secondary one, opposing teams should think twice before attempting drives to the basket. This tandem could potentially lead to one of the league's best defensive ratings. Furthermore, the Grizzlies could dominate the boards, reducing second-chance points for opponents while securing extra possessions for themselves. Those easy put-back points will come in handy once All-NBA and NBA Rookie of the Year voting opens.

The term “organic” used by the Grizzlies' staff isn't just about strategy; it's about the natural fit of these personalities and playing styles. The Grizzlies' excitement about leaning into this big-man duo is well-founded but cannot be forced. The combination of Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. could very well set the tone for a new era in Memphis, one where size, skill, and strategic play redefine what it means to have a dominant frontcourt in today's NBA.

Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins can make that work in the Western Conference.