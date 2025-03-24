The Memphis Grizzlies keep getting stark reminders that ingredients are missing from their recipe for success in the Western Conference. Unforced errors leading to turnovers and foul trouble are two huge on-court issues. However, The Grizzlies (43-28) are grappling with a rash of injuries that have derailed their momentum at a critical juncture. Ja Morant is battling hamstring and shoulder ailments, while forward Brandon Clarke has been ruled out for the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. recently played through an ankle injury, and Santi Aldama only just returned to the rotation.

The mounting injury toll has left head coach Taylor Jenkins searching for answers as the Grizzlies attempt to recapture the defensive intensity and speed that defined their earlier success.

“Health is the biggest thing. (Ja Morant) is working his tail off to get back out there,” Jenkins stressed. “Obviously, (Brandon Clarke) getting hurt…health is the biggest factor. That allows us to have the chemistry but we just got to get back to playing with the defensive intensity that we talk about, the speed. We’ve lost that over the last month or so, even right before the All-Star break. We have got to recapture in that last 10 or 11 games.”

The Grizzlies are not worried about seeding at the moment though. Taylor Jenkins knows Memphis needs a bit more positive momentum regardless of how the Western Conference's first-round matchups shake out. Getting Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. back on track is more important than any future Game Seven locations.

“For us, it’s about playing our best basketball. I mean, that should take care of itself. Obviously we’re in a slide right now and have got to dig out of it,” Jenkins admitted. “We know what the standings are, the seedings, whether there is homecourt or not (having) homecourt, and matchups. But we can’t be thinking about that. We got to recapture our best version that we’ve displayed throughout the season.”

Despite the skid, Jenkins isn’t fixating on playoff seeding or first-round matchups. His focus remains on restoring the Grizzlies’ identity, regardless of where they land in the standings.

“Hopefully, we get healthy here pretty quickly,” Jenkins stated. “We have got to keep putting in the work. I mean, we know what standard is. That is what is going to carry us. That’s going to be our recipe for success. That is the only thing we have got to focus on.”

Well, that and surviving the remaining schedule while holding on to a top-six seed. Two more road games (Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder) precede a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors. Four of the last six regular-season dates are on the road. The two home games are against potential NBA Playoffs or NBA Play-In Tournament foes (Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks).

For now, the Grizzlies’ postseason aspirations hang in the balance. With their star point guard ailing and their depth tested, Memphis must find a way to weather the storm of injuries and a brutal remaining schedule. If health remains elusive, even Ja Morant’s grit and Taylor Jenkins’ steady hand might not be enough to cook up a deep playoff run out West.