In the high-octane ecosystem of the NBA, every superstar needs a protector. For Ja Morant's run-and-gun Memphis Grizzlies, that role is not a reluctant duty. Few have answered since Steven Adams left town, but the team's newest two-way forward sounds ready for the challenge. PJ Hall accepted the new facts of life with a grin, fully aware that his job description includes technical fouls and some fines that might anger his fiancée.

Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies are pushing the pace and expecting everyone to play like their hair is on fire. Hall talked with ClutchPoints about protecting Ja Morant like a sentinel relishing a street fight, bank account be damned.

“I don't know if my pockets are, but my mind is, yeah! I don't think my fiancé will be happy about those fines,” laughed Hall, “but we will work something out for sure. I'm definitely going to protect (Ja Morant).”

Surely the locker room can pass around an offering plate.

The commitment to physicality fits perfectly with the city's identity, and Hall's willingness to embrace that role shows an understanding of the culture he is joining. Reflecting on his Denver Nuggets days, Hall noted a stark contrast in on-court rhythm as well.

“I would say the system in Denver is a little different, a little bit slower,” Hall shared. “When you're with someone like Nikola Jokic, you play through him. Slow the game down a little bit and let him pick the defense apart.”

Denver’s game was a chessboard, patient and precise, orbiting Jokic’s brilliance like a constellation. Memphis moves to a different beat around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

“(With the Grizzlies), it is right into the next action, right into the next action, and that's how it was at Clemson,” noted Hall. “It's faster than Clemson, but that's something that definitely translates (to the Grizzlies). Just like at Clemson, it's play as hard as you can for every single rep.”

The Grizzlies are moving at an even higher pace (105.5) this preseason compared to last season (102.33) under Iisalo. No worries, though, as Hall averaged 18.3 points (31.8% 3PA), 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game as a Clemson senior. The Spartanburg, SC product can keep up. Tough love led to thriving under coach Brad Brownell’s unrelenting demands. Iisalo's is about the same, save for the Finnish accent, and that is fine by the newest enforcer.

“It's nice to have a background of coaching hard and being on you with unbelievable resilency,” Hall explained. “So coming into a culture now that is the exact same way, playing fast, coaching hard, and expecting the most out of somebody is awesome.”

Hall has averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, and five steals/blocks in two preseason outings so far (13.4 minutes per game). Tuomas Iisalo knows what to expect to start the season. However, there will be no need to save fouls once Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. return. So let the league take note. Bluff City's newest bully is ready to go broke when it comes to protecting the golden ticket. It is the only way to cash those NBA Playoffs checks after all.