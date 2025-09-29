The Memphis Grizzlies are entering a new era of basketball in the 2025-26 season. After years of building around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, the front office made a bold statement this offseason: it was time to shift gears.

Bane, a cornerstone for the franchise and one of the league’s most reliable scorers, was dealt in a surprising move that brought back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and draft capital. The trade raised immediate questions about where Memphis would find the 20 points per game that Bane had consistently supplied.

The answer, at least in part, lies in the hands of Jaylen Wells. The second-year wing, who was an unheralded prospect entering last season, became a crucial piece of the Grizzlies’ starting lineup as a rookie.

Averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from deep, Wells established himself as a capable 3-and-D contributor alongside Morant and Jackson. His performance was strong enough to earn him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team, but a late-season wrist injury robbed him of the chance to showcase his talent in the playoffs.

Now healthy and heading into his second year, Wells is more than just a role player filling space in the lineup; he is the X-factor who could determine just how far Memphis can go this season. With more offensive responsibility, defensive growth, and trust from head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Wells has the tools to shock the league with a true breakout season.

From 3-and-D specialist to offensive spark

In his rookie campaign, Wells carved out a niche as a reliable spot-up shooter and perimeter defender. He fit neatly alongside Bane and Morant, spacing the floor and providing toughness on the wing. But with Bane’s departure, the Grizzlies can no longer afford for Wells to simply be a catch-and-shoot player. Memphis doesn’t need him to average 20 points a night. That responsibility will remain with Morant and Jackson, but they do need Wells to expand his offensive game.

A natural scorer with underrated shot-creation skills, Wells has shown flashes of an ability to attack off the dribble and create shots in the midrange. With Caldwell-Pope handling some of the tougher defensive assignments and functioning as a complementary 3-and-D guard, Wells will have more opportunities to diversify his offensive approach. That means more pull-ups, more drives to the basket, and more involvement as a secondary playmaker.

The numbers suggest he’s capable of handling a bigger load. Last season, Wells took just 8.6 shots per game, averaging 10.4 points. Increasing that to 11-12 attempts, particularly if he can raise his three-point percentage into the high 30s, would naturally push him into the 13-15 point range. While that jump may sound modest compared to star-level production, it’s exactly the type of leap Memphis needs to offset Bane’s absence without overextending their young wing.

And Wells’ growth won’t just be about scoring numbers. His ability to put pressure on defenses by attacking closeouts and making the right reads will help unlock spacing for Morant’s drives and Jackson’s inside-out game. He doesn’t have to be the primary scorer. He has to be the reliable release valve. In that role, his breakout potential is enormous.

The defensive anchor the Grizzlies need on the wing

While much of the attention around Wells’ development is focused on his offensive growth, his defensive versatility may be just as important. At 6-foot-7 with long arms and underrated strength, Wells proved in year one that he could hold his own against bigger forwards while still having the agility to switch onto guards.

The addition of Caldwell-Pope should allow Wells to settle into a role where he doesn’t always have to take the toughest assignment, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be critical to Memphis’ defensive identity.

Iisalo’s system places a heavy emphasis on communication, rotations, and activity at the point of attack, areas where Wells has already shown promise. If he continues to improve his defensive instincts, particularly in off-ball situations, the Grizzlies could find themselves with one of the best young wing defenders in the league. Pairing Wells’ defensive versatility with Jackson’s rim protection gives Memphis a foundation that can frustrate any opponent.

It’s also worth noting that defense is often what keeps young players on the court in big moments. Wells may not yet have the reputation of a lockdown defender, but he has the tools to become one. With Morant and Jackson tasked with carrying much of the offensive burden, Wells’ two-way reliability could be the glue that holds Memphis together.

X-Factor for the Grizzlies’ future

The decision to trade Desmond Bane was a bet on the future of the Grizzlies. It signaled confidence not just in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but in the supporting cast that will define Memphis’ next chapter. Jaylen Wells is at the center of that equation.

The Grizzlies don’t need Wells to be a star overnight, but they do need him to grow into a player capable of consistently producing on both ends of the floor. A leap into the 13- to 15-point range, combined with high-level defense and reliable shooting, would not only solidify his role in the starting lineup but also give Memphis the balance it needs to contend in the Western Conference.

And if Wells surpasses even those expectations, if he develops into a true two-way threat capable of shouldering significant offensive responsibility, he won’t just be a nice piece of the Grizzlies’ puzzle. He’ll be the breakout player who shocks the NBA and establishes himself as the long-term backcourt partner next to Ja Morant.

After being overlooked during much of his rise and denied the chance to showcase his game in the postseason, Jaylen Wells is ready to make noise in year two. For Memphis, his breakout isn’t just a possibility. It may be the key to their entire season.